USS Valhalla Mod Version: 1.0 Date: 29/03/2021 Author: flarespire Contact: PM me at Bridge Commander Central. ******Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the author. This includes mesh changes, textures, hardpoints, conversions, and any other modifications. To request permission, see contact information above.****** POLICY: Any models/retextures/mods created by flarespire will not be sold or distributed for financial gain. If anyone uses my work for kitbashes, other mods, re-releases, conversions and/or anything other than gaming, I (flarespire) must be contacted before any changes take place. Always ask permission, and give credit. If anyone does a poor-quality texture modification or mesh conversion/kitbash I will deny their use of my models/textures.****** About-------------------- My first custom designed ship for Bridge Commander since the Solaris, Designed and Built Mostly by me (See Credits section of this readme). The USS Valhalla is a Post Dominion War Tactical Cruiser, Originally Prototyped during the end of the war with technologies inspired by the systems on notable ships like the Enterprise E and the Defiant, she features both Phaser Arrays and Forward Quad Phaser Cannons, as well as the ability to use Photon and Quantum Torpedos. This is also my first ship mod to use a single 2048x2048 texture for the entire ship, BC seems to handle it well and it was a good challenge getting everything on one UVMap. Requirements------------------ Tested in Kobyashi Maru 1.0 ***recommended*** Submenu mod **also in KM** NanoFx 2.0 beta **also in KM** Bugs-------------------------- Sections of the mesh may suddenly disappear when taking damage. Credits----------------------- Beta 4 and Onwards Rework and Tweaks: Elijah Mesh Construction help: WileyCoyote (Thanks again for making the Nacelles for me, they were a pain for me to model!) Texture Details (Windows, Escape Pods, Phasers etc...): KingClassScout Correct Registry Texture: DarkThunder Base Texture and UVMap: flarespire Hardpoint: flarespire Projectile Textures and Scripts (For Safety): DS9FX (ds9torp.tga) and Totally Games for Torpedo and Tactical Textures as well as projectile scripts. Big thanks to my beta testers! And to the BCC Community for being awesome Installation Instructions----- 1. After installing a moddable version of BC, 2. Copy files (data, scripts, and sfx) into your Bridge Commander folder. Click "Yes" to overwrite. 3. When ingame, you should see new ship selection called Valhalla in the Fed Ships Dropdown. Select your ship and enjoy! File Tree Manifest----- BC Install Root - Generated by Windows Tree Command (<cmd active dir> tree /a /f > tree.txt). | | | USS_Valhalla_Readme.txt | +---data | +---icons | | \---ships | | USSValhalla.tga | | | +---Models | | \---Ships | | \---USSValhalla | | | Valhalla.nif | | | Valhalla_vox.nif | | | | | \---High | | valhalla_glow.tga | | valhalla_spec.tga | | | \---Textures | \---Tactical | PhotonTorpedoUSSValhalla.tga | \---scripts +---custom | \---ships | USSValhalla.py | +---ships | | USSValhalla.py | | | \---Hardpoints | USSValhalla.py | \---tactical \---projectiles PhotonTorpedoUSSValhalla.py PulsePhaserUSSValhalla.py QuantumTorpedoUSSValhalla.py Copyrights and Distribution Permissions __________________________________ THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Copyright notices: Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sounds from the productions. ******Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the author. This includes mesh changes, textures, hardpoints, conversions, and any other modifications. To request permission, see contact information above.****** POLICY: Any models/retextures/mods created by flarespire will not be sold or distributed for financial gain. If anyone uses my work for kitbashes, other mods, re-releases, conversions and/or anything other than gaming, I (flarespire) must be contacted before any changes take place. Always ask permission, and give credit. If anyone does a poor-quality texture modification or mesh conversion/kitbash I will deny their use of my models/textures.******

