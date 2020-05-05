Valiant Bridge Set v.1.0 ====================================== Original Mod Title : Defiant Bridge Pack(v4) Filename : Valiant _Bridge v.1.0.rar Version : 1.0 Original Date : 1/29/2011 ** Revised 07/25/2018 **: Blackrook32s Valiant Bridge Set v.1.0 (Retexture) Authors : Sean/Lurok91 Mod Description ====================================== New and improved version of USS Defiant bridge by ex-BC modder Sean (now working on Excalibur). Started in 2009, the bridge has more canon proportions, furniture and textures than current KM version (v3) and includes new animations by Lurok91 and canon station lcars by Robert aka Explorer of lcarsc.com This bridge re-texture also includes customized bridge sfx. this is the Defiant Class U.S.S. Valiant NCC-74210 bridge, manned by the elite Stafleet Academy's Red Squad (as seen in the DS9's episode "The Valiant"). This retexture is a approximation, on what was seen in the landmark episode. The Valiant set is a stand along set that will show up in Quickbattle. What was done; A swap out of the purple/lavender color scheme; now replaced with a red/grey look. IMHO this seemed a bit more militarisitic, while keeping with post dominion wars decore of Starfleet. A custom plaque was made for the Valiant set using the "NCC-74210" registry. The simulated plaque metal casted in texture and color, also added a custom quote from; that seems fitting for the ship set. A custom master display console cutaway was amended to include the Valiant's registry. The resolution is not as sharp, as I would have liked though. Mod Credits ====================================== Original bridge design: Paramount Studio Original Defiant Bridge v4 meshes and textures: Sean Mesh and texture tweaks, new scripting and animations: Lurok91 Defiant Port and Starboard egress door textures: Scottpkeene Defiant canon lcars from original work by: Robert aka Explorer/Adge Cutler/Sean/Lurok91 Defiant Bridge SFX: Lurok91 * Valiant Retexture/Ship Plaque/MDS Registry: Blackrook32 Special thanks to Lurok91 and all at the BCC community for their encouragement and support Notes: =========================================================== This Modification has been tested with BC Patch v.1.1, DS9FX Xtended, Galaxy Charts v.2, NanoFX2b, GravityFX, Bridge Core Plugin (Gold), EF2 Bridge Crew v.1.0. BCS-TNG: The Beginning, QBAutostart v.9.1 & WalkFX. Kobayashi Maru 1.0. Also tested on non-KM installs. Known Bugs: ====================================== LoadingScreen may not load properly (known viewscreen bug) Please report any bugs and feedback to Blackrook32 via BCC. Install Instructions: ====================================== 1 Drag and copy the folders from the ZIP into your main BC directory 2 Overwrite any relevant files NOTE: This will overwrite the existing KM Defiant bridge (v3). Defiant Bridge v4 must be installed first before other variant bridges. Copyrights and Permissions: =========================================================== THIS MOD OR MODEL(S) ARE NOT MADE, SUPPORTED OR DISTRIBUTED BY Activision TM, INTERPLAY (C), OR PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Star Trek, Star Trek: Bridge Commander, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise and all related sounds and images from the various productions are the sole copyright of Paramount Pictures. No infringement is intended. This is a "Freeware" Mod and it's content NOT to be sold or distributed for sale in ANY shape, form or manner. I'm NOT making a profit off of this, NEITHER SHOULD YOU!! Please "Ask" for permission if you plan to host this Mod other than it's place of Download origin. The Author(s) reserve the Right of "Final Approval" of any Public Release of this Mod. The Author(s) are not responsible for any damage occured while or during the installation of this mod. Or for the loss of any data on your PC. * * USE AT YOUR OWN RISK * * Give Credit where credit is due. . . It's only Polite. =========================================================== * * Mod Projects W.I.P.* * (BlackElm Productions) =========================================================== * Neptune Class Mod Pack v.1.0 (MK: I Prime/Mirror) * New Orleans Class Mod Pack v.2.0 (FTech Enhanced) * Nebula Class Mod Pack v.1.1 (Generational Tech) * Akula Class Mod Pack v.1.5 (FTech Enhanced) * Bridge Commander: Generations v.1.0 (Bridge Crew/System Maps) =========================================================== Thanks to the BC Community for your support with past projects.... Just install in the game, start it up and Rock On!! Blackrook32

Read More