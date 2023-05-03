Vigilent Class Dominion Dreadnaught

File: VigilentClass.zip Author: Model- Intermech Shipyards Textures- Treleth HP- Treleth (rehardpoint by Hexagonal Nexul) Weapon SFX & GFX- Various Authors (altered and modified by me) E-Mail: [email protected] Requirements: -Full version of Star Trek: Bridge Commander DESCRIPTION The Dominion dreadnaught codenamed "Vigilent" was the heaviest class operating within the Dominion fleet in 2427. It served a support vessel/bombardment role. It would sit right outside the battle and fire inwards. It was equipped with anti-fighter cannons, and state of the art dominion Anti-Proton x Polaron weaponry, those were equipped one its beam emitters and mass particle cannons. Only a few were ever built. INSTALL To Install: Extract to a temporary folder and copy the data,and scripts folders into your BC directory.DO NOT USE BCMP TO INSTALL. LEGAL You know this stuff already, Paramount owns Star Trek (even though they shouldn't) and everything related to it, you can use this mod just as long as you give credit, blah blah blah

