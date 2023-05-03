672 ONLINE

Vigilent Class Dominion Dreadnaught

  • 33 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 1.22MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

Download 'Vigilant Class.rar' (1.22MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 3rd May 2023 6:53pm

Screenshots
Readme 
File: VigilentClass.zip
Author: Model- Intermech Shipyards
        Textures- Treleth 
        HP- Treleth (rehardpoint by Hexagonal Nexul)
        Weapon SFX & GFX- Various Authors (altered and modified by me)
E-Mail: [email protected]
Requirements: -Full version of Star Trek: Bridge Commander
              

DESCRIPTION

 	 The Dominion dreadnaught codenamed "Vigilent" was the heaviest class operating within the Dominion fleet in 2427. 
	 It served a support vessel/bombardment role. It would sit right outside the battle and fire inwards. 
	 It was equipped with anti-fighter cannons, and state of the art dominion Anti-Proton x Polaron weaponry, 
	 those were equipped one its beam emitters and mass particle cannons. Only a few were ever built.

INSTALL

To Install: Extract to a temporary folder and copy the data,and scripts folders into your BC directory.DO NOT USE BCMP TO INSTALL.

LEGAL
You know this stuff already, Paramount owns Star Trek (even though they shouldn't) and everything related to it, you can use this mod just as long as you give credit, blah blah blah

Comments on this File

Hexagonal_Nexul

Hexagonal_Nexul


156 XP

Registered 31st May 2022

15 Files Uploaded

