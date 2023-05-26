887 ONLINE

WC GKoerner Enterprise (Remastered Version)

The WC GKoerner Enterprise is a reimagined TOS Enterprise by G. Koerner from the Ship of the Line Calendar series.This mod has been updated...

  • 13 Downloads
  • Uploaded 20 hours ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 12.22MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

The WC GKoerner Enterprise is a reimagined TOS Enterprise by G. Koerner from the Ship of the Line Calendar series.


This mod has been updated per the notes below:


Updated 2023-05-26 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:

- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "TOS Ships"

- NanoFX Blinkers removed for Remastered for compatibility with RE v1.2

No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.


Download '213096-185008-WC GKoerner Enterprise (Remastered Version) v1_2.7z' (12.22MB)

About This Version (1.0.2)

Version: 1.0.2

Released: 26th May 2023 5:22pm

Screenshots
Readme 
WC Koerner Enterprise
Version: 1.0
Date: 1/13/10
Author: WileyCoyote
Contact: PM me at Bridge Commander Central or my email at dmctrek AT yahoo DOT com

******Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the
author. This includes mesh changes, textures, hardpoints, conversions, and any other
modifications. To request permission, see contact information above.******

__________________________________

Description:
This is the Enterprise designed my Gabriel Koerner as seen in the Ships of the Line calendar. This version built entirely by WileyCoyote.

Download this awesome ship!

__________________________________

Credits:

Beta Testers: Meteorfallen



Also the BCC Community for giving me all of the positive comments and feedback.

__________________________________

Requirements:

foundation (for any mod to work)

NanoFx2.0 beta


__________________________________

Bugs:

None, tested in ST:KM.
__________________________________


Installation Instructions:

1. After installing a moddable version of BC, either DS9 Xtended or the Kobyashi Maru mod.

2. Copy files (data, scripts, and sfx) into your Bridge Commander folder. Click "Yes" to overwrite.

3. Once ingame, you should see anew ship selection called WC GK Enterprise. Select  it and enjoy!


Copyrights and Distribution Permissions
__________________________________
THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision
TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES.

Copyright notices:

Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next
generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and various logo devices used in them) are
copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sounds
from the productions.

******Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the author. This includes mesh changes, textures, HP's, conversions, and any other
modifications. To request permission, see contact information above.******



This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing.

Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MSR1701


161 XP

Registered 11th April 2023

97 Files Uploaded

