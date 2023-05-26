WC GKoerner Enterprise (Remastered Version)

WC Koerner Enterprise Version: 1.0 Date: 1/13/10 Author: WileyCoyote Contact: PM me at Bridge Commander Central or my email at dmctrek AT yahoo DOT com ******Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the author. This includes mesh changes, textures, hardpoints, conversions, and any other modifications. To request permission, see contact information above.****** __________________________________ Description: This is the Enterprise designed my Gabriel Koerner as seen in the Ships of the Line calendar. This version built entirely by WileyCoyote. Download this awesome ship! __________________________________ Credits: Beta Testers: Meteorfallen Also the BCC Community for giving me all of the positive comments and feedback. __________________________________ Requirements: foundation (for any mod to work) NanoFx2.0 beta __________________________________ Bugs: None, tested in ST:KM. __________________________________ Installation Instructions: 1. After installing a moddable version of BC, either DS9 Xtended or the Kobyashi Maru mod. 2. Copy files (data, scripts, and sfx) into your Bridge Commander folder. Click "Yes" to overwrite. 3. Once ingame, you should see anew ship selection called WC GK Enterprise. Select it and enjoy! Copyrights and Distribution Permissions __________________________________ THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Copyright notices: Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sounds from the productions. ******Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the author. This includes mesh changes, textures, HP's, conversions, and any other modifications. To request permission, see contact information above.****** Updated 2023-05-26 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "TOS Ships" - NanoFX Blinkers removed for Remastered for compatibility with RE v1.2 No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

