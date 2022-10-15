Wells class update: U.S.S. Relativity

The original mod was to my knowledge not uploaded on Gamefront and was in someone's archive of STBC mods, it was a better formatted version of the wells class however not to the ship's 29th century standards, I have COMBINED my hardpoint with this ship so this is not the original mod, the person who originally made this mod appears to have also have mad just a hardpoint he specifically stated that the model was not done by him (edtheborg), neither me or him remember who did the modeling. Here was my best attempt at making it the best possible version of the Relativity that I could think of, Hope you all enjoy!!