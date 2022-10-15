Wells class update: U.S.S. Relativity

The original mod was to my knowledge not uploaded on Gamefront and was in someone's archive of STBC mods, it was a better formatted version of the wells class however not to the ship's 29th century standards, I have COMBINED my hardpoint with this ship so this is not the original mod, the person who originally made this mod appears to have also have mad just a hardpoint he specifically stated that the model was not done by him (edtheborg), neither me or him remember who did the modeling. Here was my best attempt at making it the best possible version of the Relativity that I could think of, Hope you all enjoy!!
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 15th October 2022 6:41pm
* INSTALLING INSTRUCTIONS - simply copy and paste the data, scripts, and sfx folders into your main STBC directory. ***PLEASE MAKE SURE TO REPLACE ALL FILES OR ELSE THE SHIP WONT BE PROPER*** * Beware that this ship has cloaking sfx mod that will delay all claoking sounds of anyship by 1 second, however that will enable you to use the relativity's absolutely unique phase shift sound!! * This ship is equipped with; - Sub particle torpedoes (go through shields) - Temporal phasic torpedoes (drains all shields to zero) - Diffusive Tetryon Torpedoes (high damage) - Temporal disruptors - Transphasic tetryon beams - Phased ablative armour generator (makes the hull able to contain massive damage before coming apart and not detectable by enemies), - temporal phasic shielding (blocks chronoton torpedoes unless they are advanced ones from near centuries, blocks breen and borg drain weapons) - A phase shift device that takes the ship to a chronoton phase of 0.05 (similar to Voth Phase shft devices) (lore not officially canon)
