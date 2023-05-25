892 ONLINE

X-Era Destroyer 3 Pack (KM and Remastered Versions)

This release includes 3 Destroyer type ships from the "X-Era" of Star Trek (Between the Motion Picture era and before The Next Gen...

  • 37 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 2.51MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

This release includes 3 Destroyer type ships from the "X-Era" of Star Trek (Between the Motion Picture era and before The Next Generation).


This mod has been updated with the changes noted below:


Download '213079-185008-X-Era Destroyer 3 Pack (KM and Remastered Versions) v1_2.7z' (2.51MB)

About This Version (1.0.2)

Version: 1.0.2

Released: 25th May 2023 4:04pm

Readme 
X Era War Destroyer 3 Pack

USS Cagle    - War Destroyer - NCC 1892 A  Advanced Refit
USS Kiraus   - War Destroyer - NCC 1881 A  Standard Model
USS Magalia  - War Destroyer - NCX 2451    Experimental

by Gabriel Crown "Mind-Blip"

[email protected] 
http://www.geocities.com/thewolf67

Poly :  Kiraus   1224
	Cagle    1575
	Magalia  1156
Conversion to BC/hardpoints: Starforce2
Requiures the TMP  commong weapons pack for torpedo and phaser fx.

Size:
Cagle and Kiraus 345m
Magalia-375m



Updated 2023-05-25 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships"
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing.

Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

MSR1701


161 XP

Registered 11th April 2023

97 Files Uploaded

