X-Era Destroyer 3 Pack (KM and Remastered Versions)

This release includes 3 Destroyer type ships from the "X-Era" of Star Trek (Between the Motion Picture era and before The Next Generation).
This mod has been updated with the changes noted below:
Updated 2023-05-25 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships"
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.
Version: 1.0.2
Released: 25th May 2023 4:04pm
X Era War Destroyer 3 Pack USS Cagle - War Destroyer - NCC 1892 A Advanced Refit USS Kiraus - War Destroyer - NCC 1881 A Standard Model USS Magalia - War Destroyer - NCX 2451 Experimental by Gabriel Crown "Mind-Blip" [email protected] http://www.geocities.com/thewolf67 Poly : Kiraus 1224 Cagle 1575 Magalia 1156 Conversion to BC/hardpoints: Starforce2 Requiures the TMP commong weapons pack for torpedo and phaser fx. Size: Cagle and Kiraus 345m Magalia-375m Updated 2023-05-25 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
There are no comments yet. Be the first!