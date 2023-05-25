X-Era Destroyer 3 Pack (KM and Remastered Versions)

This release includes 3 Destroyer type ships from the "X-Era" of Star Trek (Between the Motion Picture era and before The Next Generation).





Updated 2023-05-25 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:

- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2

- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships"

No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



