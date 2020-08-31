Release of Confidential part 1
Started as a schoolproject, here comes part 1 of The Confidential Project. In part 1 you jump out of a plane to get to the town of St. Vincènt (part 2)
Part 2 will be released after christmas, or never (I'm not the developer of part 2).
Check out the video's I made of this map, or download now :)
Spoiler alert!
Confidential Part 1 Walkthrough:
(Split parts)
1: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJGAReLe6Co
2: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Go8xFmLLX0o
Enjoy!
COD4GRC
Version: 1.2
Released: 31st August 2020 10:01pm
