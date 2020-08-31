1,616 ONLINE

Confidential Part 1

Release of Confidential part 1Started as a schoolproject, here comes part 1 of The Confidential Project. In part 1 you jump out of a plane t...

Download

  • 2 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Call of Duty 2
  • 22.69MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Release of Confidential part 1

Started as a schoolproject, here comes part 1 of The Confidential Project. In part 1 you jump out of a plane to get to the town of St. Vincènt (part 2)
Part 2 will be released after christmas, or never (I'm not the developer of part 2).

Check out the video's I made of this map, or download now :)

Spoiler alert!
Confidential Part 1 Walkthrough:
(Split parts)
1: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJGAReLe6Co
2: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Go8xFmLLX0o

Enjoy!

COD4GRC

Read More

Download '183916-174862-zzz_confidential_p1_v1.2.iwd' (22.69MB)

About This Version (1.2)

Version: 1.2

Released: 31st August 2020 10:01pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

COD4GRC


52 XP

Registered 31st August 2020

0 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File