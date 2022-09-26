PeZBot Deathmatch Launcher

Installation.......................................................................................... Extract the zip file into your COD4 folder. The zip contains the PeZBotDMLauncher.exe and this readme. Note: Your Cod4 directory should be similiar to one of the following: ...x:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Call of Duty 4\ ...x:\Program Files (x86)\Actision\Call of Duty 4 - Modern Warfare\ That's it. You're good to go!!! Using PeZBotDMLauncher................................................................................ Double click the PeZBotDMLauncher.exe Step One: Selecting the map ---------------------------- Here you will see a list of all the Multiplayer maps that ship with Cod4 as well as any you have downloaded or created. Note: Many Mods have there own specific maps that will also show up in this list. Some may not work with PeZBots. Step Two: Adding Bots --------------------- Straightforward. Choose between 1 to 20 bots. Later you can choose whether you'd like a free for all or all the bots against you so keep that in mind. Step Three: Bot Skill Level --------------------------- Pretty simple. Here one is the easiest and ten is the hardest. Step Four: Time Limit --------------------- Set the time limit of your deathmatch from 10 to 60 minutes. Step Five: Score Limit ---------------------- In Cod4 each frag or kill is 5 points. Here you can choose from 50 to 1000 points for your score limit. Step Six: Deathmatch Type ------------------------- Here you can select from a classic "Free for All" style where it's every man (and bot) for themselves or "Suicide Mode" where it's everyone against you. I realize this is actually just team deathmatch with you alone on a team so no need to email me that. :) Note: All the pezbots will be assigned to "Axis" or "OpFor" so be sure to select "Allies" or "Marines" for your team selection when the game starts or you'll all be on the same team. Starting Game ------------- At this point you can start your deathmatch by clicking "Start Game" or select "Additional Options" in the top right corner. A new form will pop-up where you will be able to change other default settings such as: Allow Kill Cam Death Point Loss Suicide Point Loss Bots Use Grenades Level 55 for Bots Air Support for Bots Fast Bots Pezbot chatter Click save and the pop-up will close. Click "Start Game" to launch your deathmatch. Have Fun!!! Feedback: [email protected] Date: 09/26/22

