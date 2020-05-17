Original Map by Created By Rollonmath42
PLEASE READ ALL BEFORE DOWNLOADING.
FINALLY!! FIVE is here for Call of Duty: World at War (PC ONLY!!!!). I had quite some help with this map after building the basic layout so I think I should go ahead and show who has helped directly and indirectly:
-uptownpapi25 (CCoD and one of my subscribers on YT) - Helped out with about 40% and if not, 50% of the map as well as ideas so huge thanks! He was also one of the beta testers.
-tyraddema (CCoD) - He let me have the Black Ops weapon files so I can modify the WaW weapon files so the guns are more like the Black Ops guns. But the guns do no have the same sounds and models...
-Tom_bmx (ZM) - The music box itself.
-nukem (ZM) - His one way teleporter scripts actually helped me form the FIVE teleporters.
-Mr.Hankey (CCoD and ZM) - Elevator and script placer
-Sniperbolt (CCoD) - The perk prefabs.
-DoctorGleich (CCoD), PCModMan (ZM), and All0utWar (CCoD and ZM) - Beta testers.
-Treyarch - Making an awesome map for me to make this off of! :P
Enough chit-chat, how about some actual information about the map. :)
Build Time: 3 months
Features:
-No Dogs or Annoying Scientist! :)
-Power
-4 Perks
-1 Non Moving Box
-2 Armories
-No Pack a Punch :( (couldn't get it to work even using prefab)
-Weapons around the map
-FIVE teleporter system
-Most guns are modified (including name) to be exactly the same stats as the Black Ops guns*
-1 Elevator
-Music box
Recommended amount of players: Any except one ;)
Here is a list of the guns modified:
M1 Carbine ~ M16
STG-44 ~ AK74u
M1 Garand ~ M14
Trench Gun ~ Stakeout
Thompson ~ MPL
Type 99 ~ PM63
Double Barrel ~ Olympia
MP40 ~ MP5K
.357 Magnum ~ Python
FG42 ~ AUG
Browning ~ HK21
MG42 ~ RPK
Gewehr 43 ~ Galil (HELL YEAH)
PTRS 41 ~ Dragunov
Kar98k ~ L96A1 ( :) )
Glitches/Bugs
Minor:
1.Every now and then a zombie will get "stuck" and stay in the spawning area and not move.
2.The Browning's gun fire sound does not work correctly.
MAJOR: YOU WILL screw up the game if you use the elevator while the round is changing. GET A CRAWLER and then use the elevator to go downstairs. I highly suggest also buying the blocker in the War Room to get downstairs once you use the elevator just to be sure that the game doesn't screw up. I have tried to fix this problem but it doesn't not go away so take my advice unless you are a cheater.
Even with the glitches, enjoy playing FIVE!
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 18th May 2020 12:04am
