This is a map for call of duty world at war. it only plays sd and tdm.it has over 20 buildings  it us vs germanyit during  the day...

This is a map for call of duty world at war. it only plays sd and tdm.

it has over 20 buildings  it us vs germany

it during  the day. you can  jump over most walls and out most windows.

Readme 
Map Title                : [mp_fergyville]
Map Version              :	
Orginal creator          :richard aka maddog
Recreated & Modified By  :
E-mail                   :
Website                  :
Date			 :7/25/2021
======================================================================
DVAR CONTROLS:

If any

Special features:

Bla.
======================================================================
Notes:

Bla.
======================================================================
Game                     : Call of Duty 5

Supported Gametype       
                        
                         : Team Deathmatch
                   
                         : Search and Destroy
                         
		
			
		
			 			
Map Size      samll           : 

Mod tested Ok		 : 

======================================================================
Contents of this Package :

     [Map_name].ff
     
     Localized_[Map_name].ff
     
======================================================================
Installation Instructions:
  
Place the [Map_name] folder within your USERMAPS folder used on the server/local PC; 

**MUST HAVE HIDDEN FILES & FOLDER ON**

Where to find USERMAPS folders:

XP:
DRIVE_LETTER:/Documents and Settings/YOUR_USERNAME/Local Settings/Application Data/Activision/CoDWaW/

Vista:
DRIVE_LETTER:/Users/YOUR_USERNAME/AppData/Local Data/Activision/CoDWaW/

Note: For server admin on non-dedicated/shared server, contact the GSP to check how to.
======================================================================
Construction Time        :
Brushes			 :
Decals			 :
Models			 :
Lights			 :
======================================================================
Credits/Thanks          : 

Thanks to Treyarch for providing the tools/assets.
======================================================================
Additional Notes         :

All original and composed textures or assets in this modification remain property of
the sources respective owners.

