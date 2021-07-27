This is a map for call of duty world at war. it only plays sd and tdm.
it has over 20 buildings it us vs germany
it during the day. you can jump over most walls and out most windows.
Map Title : [mp_fergyville] Map Version : Orginal creator :richard aka maddog Recreated & Modified By : Date :7/25/2021 ====================================================================== Game : Call of Duty 5 Supported Gametype : Team Deathmatch : Search and Destroy Map Size samll : ====================================================================== Contents of this Package : [Map_name].ff Localized_[Map_name].ff ====================================================================== Installation Instructions: Place the [Map_name] folder within your USERMAPS folder used on the server/local PC; **MUST HAVE HIDDEN FILES & FOLDER ON** Where to find USERMAPS folders: XP: DRIVE_LETTER:/Documents and Settings/YOUR_USERNAME/Local Settings/Application Data/Activision/CoDWaW/ Vista: DRIVE_LETTER:/Users/YOUR_USERNAME/AppData/Local Data/Activision/CoDWaW/ Note: For server admin on non-dedicated/shared server, contact the GSP to check how to. ====================================================================== Credits/Thanks : Thanks to Treyarch for providing the tools/assets. ====================================================================== Additional Notes : All original and composed textures or assets in this modification remain property of the sources respective owners.
