mp_fergyville

map for call of duty world at war . It will play Team Death match, Search and Destroy and Capture the Flag .

there are some building a person can go in too and most of the walls a person can climb over a person can not get on any roofs.

sorry this map does not have a minimap. In the game capture the flag the flags of located northwest and southeast corner of the map.

in the game search and destroy the plants or in middle of the map. hope have fun playing.



