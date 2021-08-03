7,973 ONLINE

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 23 hours ago
  • Call of Duty: World at War
  • 27.14MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

map for call of duty world at war . It will play Team Death match, Search and Destroy and Capture the Flag .

there are  some building a person can go in too and most of the walls a person can climb over a person can not get on any roofs.

sorry this map does not have a minimap. In the game capture the flag the flags of located northwest and southeast corner of the map.

in the game search and destroy the plants or in middle of the map. hope have fun playing.


Download '189028-179076-mp_fergyville.zip' (27.14MB)

About This Version (2.0.0)

Version: 2.0.0

Released: 3rd August 2021 4:05am

Screenshots
Readme 
Installation Instructions:
  
Place the [Mp_fergyville] folder within your USERMAPS folder on the server/local PC; 

**MUST HAVE HIDDEN FILES & FOLDER ON**

Where to find USERMAPS folders:

XP:
DRIVE_LETTER:/Documents and Settings/YOUR_USERNAME/Local Settings/Application Data/Activision/CoDWaW/

Vista:
DRIVE_LETTER:/Users/YOUR_USERNAME/AppData/Local Data/Activision/CoDWaW/

Note: For server admin on non-dedicated/shared server, contact the GSP to check how to.

