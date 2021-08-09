Mp_iejima it is a small map with some open spaces.
it us vs japan at airfield. it only setup to play tdm and sd.
players beware of the min fields on outside of map.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 9th August 2021 7:54pm
Map Title : [Mp_iejima] Map Version :1.0 Orginal creator :maddog E-mail :[email protected] Website : Date :8/8/2021 ====================================================================== DVAR CONTROLS: If any Special features: Bla. ====================================================================== Notes: Bla. ====================================================================== Game : Call of Duty 5 Supported Gametype : Team Deathmatc : Search and Destroy Map Size : Mod tested Ok : ====================================================================== Contents of this Package : [Mp_iejima].ff [Mp_iejima]_load.ff Localized_[Mp_iejima].ff [Mp_iejima].iwd ====================================================================== Installation Instructions: Place the [Mp_iejima] folder within your USERMAPS folder used on the server/local PC; **MUST HAVE HIDDEN FILES & FOLDER ON** Where to find USERMAPS folders: XP: DRIVE_LETTER:/Documents and Settings/YOUR_USERNAME/Local Settings/Application Data/Activision/CoDWaW/ Vista: DRIVE_LETTER:/Users/YOUR_USERNAME/AppData/Local Data/Activision/CoDWaW/ Note: For server admin on non-dedicated/shared server, contact the GSP to check how to.
There are no comments yet. Be the first!