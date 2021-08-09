1,267 ONLINE

File Description

Mp_iejima it is a small map with some  open spaces. 

it us vs japan at airfield. it only setup to play tdm and sd.

players beware of  the min fields  on outside of map.

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 9th August 2021 7:54pm

Readme 
Map Title                : [Mp_iejima]
Map Version              :1.0	
Orginal creator          :maddog
E-mail                   :[email protected]
Website                  :
Date			 :8/8/2021
======================================================================
DVAR CONTROLS:

If any

Special features:

Bla.
======================================================================
Notes:

Bla.
======================================================================
Game                     : Call of Duty 5

Supported Gametype  
                         : Team Deathmatc
                         : Search and Destroy
                         
			 			
Map Size                 : 

Mod tested Ok		 : 

======================================================================
Contents of this Package :

     [Mp_iejima].ff
     [Mp_iejima]_load.ff
     Localized_[Mp_iejima].ff
     [Mp_iejima].iwd
======================================================================
Installation Instructions:
  
Place the [Mp_iejima] folder within your USERMAPS folder used on the server/local PC; 

**MUST HAVE HIDDEN FILES & FOLDER ON**

Where to find USERMAPS folders:

XP:
DRIVE_LETTER:/Documents and Settings/YOUR_USERNAME/Local Settings/Application Data/Activision/CoDWaW/

Vista:
DRIVE_LETTER:/Users/YOUR_USERNAME/AppData/Local Data/Activision/CoDWaW/

Note: For server admin on non-dedicated/shared server, contact the GSP to check how to.

