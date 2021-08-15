1,548 ONLINE

mp_iejima_night

this map is a night version  of my map mp_iejima. it japan vs us i add  some tunnels and sound effects the map plays dea...

  • Call of Duty: World at War
File Description

this map is a night version  of my map mp_iejima. 

it japan vs us i add  some tunnels and sound effects 

the map plays death match,  Search and Destroy and team death match

i add more cover as well .

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 15th August 2021 7:53pm

Readme 
Map Title                : [Mp_iejima_night]
Map Version              :1.0	
Orginal creator          :maddog
E-mail                   :[email protected]
Website                  :
Date			 :8/8/2021
======================================================================
DVAR CONTROLS:

If any

Special features:

Bla.
======================================================================
Notes:

Bla.
======================================================================
Game                     : Call of Duty 5

Supported Gametype       : Deathmatch
                         : Team Deathmatch
                         : Search and Destroy
                         
			 			
Map Size                 : 

Mod tested Ok		 : 

======================================================================
Contents of this Package :

     [Mp_iejima_night].ff
     [Mp_iejima_night]_load.ff
     Localized_[Mp_iejima_night].ff
     [Mp_iejima_night].iwd
======================================================================
Installation Instructions:
  
Place the [Mp_iejima_night] folder within your USERMAPS folder used on the server/local PC; 

**MUST HAVE HIDDEN FILES & FOLDER ON**

Where to find USERMAPS folders:

XP:
DRIVE_LETTER:/Documents and Settings/YOUR_USERNAME/Local Settings/Application Data/Activision/CoDWaW/

Vista:
DRIVE_LETTER:/Users/YOUR_USERNAME/AppData/Local Data/Activision/CoDWaW/

Note: For server admin on non-dedicated/shared server, contact the GSP to check how to.

maddog6767


72 XP

Registered 27th July 2021

2 Files Uploaded

