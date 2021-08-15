this map is a night version of my map mp_iejima.
it japan vs us i add some tunnels and sound effects
the map plays death match, Search and Destroy and team death match
i add more cover as well .
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 15th August 2021 7:53pm
Map Title : [Mp_iejima_night] Map Version :1.0 Orginal creator :maddog E-mail :[email protected] Website : Date :8/8/2021 ====================================================================== DVAR CONTROLS: If any Special features: Bla. ====================================================================== Notes: Bla. ====================================================================== Game : Call of Duty 5 Supported Gametype : Deathmatch : Team Deathmatch : Search and Destroy Map Size : Mod tested Ok : ====================================================================== Contents of this Package : [Mp_iejima_night].ff [Mp_iejima_night]_load.ff Localized_[Mp_iejima_night].ff [Mp_iejima_night].iwd ====================================================================== Installation Instructions: Place the [Mp_iejima_night] folder within your USERMAPS folder used on the server/local PC; **MUST HAVE HIDDEN FILES & FOLDER ON** Where to find USERMAPS folders: XP: DRIVE_LETTER:/Documents and Settings/YOUR_USERNAME/Local Settings/Application Data/Activision/CoDWaW/ Vista: DRIVE_LETTER:/Users/YOUR_USERNAME/AppData/Local Data/Activision/CoDWaW/ Note: For server admin on non-dedicated/shared server, contact the GSP to check how to.
There are no comments yet. Be the first!