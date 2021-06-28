Nazi Zombie Subway - The Last Christmas

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// Map Title : The Last Christmas Map Version : 1.0 Author : AmishThunder and Sparks Website : www.kramerartanddesign.com and www.alexromo.com ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// Game : Call of Duty: World at War (PC) Supported Gametype : Cooperative : Singleplayer Co-op zombies Map Size : 2-4 : Small Map ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// Contents of this Package : mod.arena Lists the mod in map selection nazi_zombie_subway.iwd Contains IWIs nazi_zombie_subway.ff Map Fast File nazi_zombie_subway_load.ff Loadscreen Fast File mod.ff Mod file (more load screen stuff) ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// Installation Instructions: Extract to-- (XP)C:\Documents and Settings\YOUR_PROFILE\Local Settings\Application Data\Activision\CoDWaW\mods (vista)C:\Users\YOUR_PROFILE\AppData\Local\Activision\CoDWaW\mods **Yes all the files go inside mods

azi_zombie_subway, even the map** Launch CoDWaW.exe, go to Mods and launch "nazi_zombie_subway". You MUST launch the mod to play the map, there is no way around this. Create a lobby and invite your friends who already have the mod. There is no HTTP Redirect or downloading off the host in Co-op. Change the server to Nazi zombie Mode and it'll be listed on map list. Enjoy, and Happy Holidays! If you are having any problems setting up this map, please report your problems at CustomCoD.com. READ ADDITIONAL NOTES FOR SINGLEPLAYER PLAYING! ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// Construction Time : 1 month Custom Content : Textures : Skins Known Bugs : Zombies may pause because you are out of range, this is rare. It is also rare that the player get stuck between a barrier and a player clip (invisible). Unless you can somehow get out the only way out is to die and respawn at the end of the round. Report all but not shown above at CustomCoD.com ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// Credit to Other Authors : AmishThunder Sparks ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// Special Thanks : Starkk CODNerd Allan Treyarch Infinity Ward www.customcod.com www.modsonline.com ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// Additional Notes : You may create the game as normal after the mod is active. If you wish to play alone then open console (~) and type "/map nazi_zombie_subway". The number of zombies increases with more players so solo play is feasible. If you want to make your own Zombie map, check out the official World at War modding wiki: http://wiki.treyarch.com/wiki/Custom_Nazi_Zombie_Maps //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Read More