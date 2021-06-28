3,314 ONLINE

Nazi Zombie Subway - The Last Christmas

Original map by AmishThunder and Sparks.The Last Christmas Zombie co-op set in an underground subway with access to the street level. There...

Download

  • 1 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Call of Duty: World at War
  • 49.61MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description


Original map by AmishThunder and Sparks.


The Last Christmas Zombie co-op set in an underground subway with access to the street level. There are 11 different ways for zombies to get in and Plenty of room to maneuver around while running and shooting at the zombies.

Read More

Download '188441-158373-Nazi_Zombie_Subway.zip' (49.61MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 28th June 2021 9:30pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Map Title                : The Last Christmas
Map Version              : 1.0
Author                   : AmishThunder and Sparks
Website                  : www.kramerartanddesign.com  and www.alexromo.com

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Game                     : Call of Duty: World at War (PC)
 
Supported Gametype       : Cooperative
                         : Singleplayer
Co-op zombies
Map Size                 : 2-4 : Small Map

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Contents of this Package :

     mod.arena				Lists the mod in map selection
     nazi_zombie_subway.iwd		Contains IWIs
     nazi_zombie_subway.ff		Map Fast File
     nazi_zombie_subway_load.ff		Loadscreen Fast File
     mod.ff				Mod file (more load screen stuff)

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Installation Instructions:

     Extract to--
(XP)C:\Documents and Settings\YOUR_PROFILE\Local Settings\Application Data\Activision\CoDWaW\mods
(vista)C:\Users\YOUR_PROFILE\AppData\Local\Activision\CoDWaW\mods

     **Yes all the files go inside mods\nazi_zombie_subway, even the map**

     Launch CoDWaW.exe, go to Mods and launch "nazi_zombie_subway".
     You MUST launch the mod to play the map, there is no way
     around this.

     Create a lobby and invite your friends who already have the mod.
     There is no HTTP Redirect or downloading off the host in Co-op.
     Change the server to Nazi zombie Mode and it'll be listed on map list.

     Enjoy, and Happy Holidays!

     If you are having any problems setting up this map, please report your problems at CustomCoD.com.

     READ ADDITIONAL NOTES FOR SINGLEPLAYER PLAYING!

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Construction Time        : 1 month

Custom Content           : Textures
                         : Skins

Known Bugs               : Zombies may pause because you are out of
                           range, this is rare.  It is also rare that
                           the player get stuck between a barrier and
                           a player clip (invisible).  Unless you can
                           somehow get out the only way out is to die
                           and respawn at the end of the round.

Report all but not shown above at CustomCoD.com

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Credit to Other Authors  :

     AmishThunder
     Sparks

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Special Thanks           :

     Starkk
     CODNerd
     Allan
     Treyarch
     Infinity Ward
     www.customcod.com
     www.modsonline.com

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Additional Notes         :
     You may create the game as normal after the
     mod is active.  If you wish to play alone then open console
     (~) and type "/map nazi_zombie_subway".  The number of
     zombies increases with more players so solo play is
     feasible.

     If you want to make your own Zombie map, check out the official
     World at War modding wiki:
     http://wiki.treyarch.com/wiki/Custom_Nazi_Zombie_Maps

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

GuyNamedErick

Some Doom Lover


1,589 XP

I am a guy into classic FPS games.

Registered 11th March 2018

31 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File