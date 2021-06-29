Nazi Zombie Subway V2

DLC3 conversion by BlueSoviet, description is from the original release.

The Last Christmas DLC3 revamp – one of the first -if not the first- custom zombie maps ever made. This updated version simply converts the map from prototype to factory style along with most of its features(No dogs/teleporters).



Obviously because this map was prototype it isn’t very large – in terms of playable area its probably a bit larger than Nacht Der Untoten, so if your looking for a large map this isn’t for you.

CREDITS:

Map created by [Treyarch]AmishThunder and [Treyarch]SparkyMcSparks

DLC3 conversion by BlueSoviet



Permission for upload & Revamp was given by [Treyarch]SparkyMcSparks.