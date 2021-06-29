Nazi Zombie Subway V2

DLC3 conversion by BlueSoviet, description is from the original release.
The Last Christmas DLC3 revamp – one of the first -if not the first- custom zombie maps ever made. This updated version simply converts the map from prototype to factory style along with most of its features(No dogs/teleporters).
Obviously because this map was prototype it isn’t very large – in terms of playable area its probably a bit larger than Nacht Der Untoten, so if your looking for a large map this isn’t for you.
CREDITS:
Map created by [Treyarch]AmishThunder and [Treyarch]SparkyMcSparks
DLC3 conversion by BlueSoviet
Permission for upload & Revamp was given by [Treyarch]SparkyMcSparks.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 29th June 2021 7:22pm
There are no comments yet. Be the first!