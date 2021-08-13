SGAwe Mod Info: Name : SGAwe Mod Files : SGAwe_v1.0 Beta.pk3 SGAweReadMe.txt IN CFGS FOLDER awe.cfg Version : v2.0 Created by Sadman. Re modified for CoD 1 by Sadman. Some Gametypes from Indy's AWE. WarninG : This Mod Will Not Work With CoDaM Mod. __ //SGAweMod\\ //_\\ // \\ W E Mod For Call of Duty 1.1 SG AWE Features New Gametypes __ GunGame (gg) Boundary Hunter (bh) Elimination (elm) Grenades + Bash Only (gbo) Gun Game Reloaded (ggr) Jump (jump) Hold the Flag (htf) Capture the Flag (ctf) Kill Confirmed (KC) CONQUEST (cnq) DEMOLITION (dem) Reinforced Search & Destroy (rsd) Last Team Standing (lts) Stuka, C47 Flies In All Maps Anti-Camper Added. INSTALLATION TO INSTALL: just put in your myserver/main folder. add 'exec awe.cfg' in your server.cfg TO UNINSTALL: just take out of your Call of Duty/main folder. remove 'exec awe.cfg' in your server.cfg