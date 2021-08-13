1,323 ONLINE

SGAwe v1.0 Beta

SGAwe Mod Info: Name : SGAwe Mod Files : SGAwe_v1.0 Beta.pk3 SGAweReadMe.txt IN CFGS FOLDER awe.cfg Version : v2.0 Created by Sadman. Re mod

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 15 hours ago
  • Call of Duty
  • 338KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

SGAwe Mod Info: Name : SGAwe Mod Files : SGAwe_v1.0 Beta.pk3 SGAweReadMe.txt IN CFGS FOLDER awe.cfg Version : v2.0 Created by Sadman. Re modified for CoD 1 by Sadman. Some Gametypes from Indy's AWE. WarninG : This Mod Will Not Work With CoDaM Mod. __ //SGAweMod\\ //_\\ // \\ W E Mod For Call of Duty 1.1 SG AWE Features New Gametypes __ GunGame (gg) Boundary Hunter (bh) Elimination (elm) Grenades + Bash Only (gbo) Gun Game Reloaded (ggr) Jump (jump) Hold the Flag (htf) Capture the Flag (ctf) Kill Confirmed (KC) CONQUEST (cnq) DEMOLITION (dem) Reinforced Search & Destroy (rsd) Last Team Standing (lts) Stuka, C47 Flies In All Maps Anti-Camper Added. INSTALLATION TO INSTALL: just put in your myserver/main folder. add 'exec awe.cfg' in your server.cfg TO UNINSTALL: just take out of your Call of Duty/main folder. remove 'exec awe.cfg' in your server.cfg

Read More

Download '189203-176848-SGAwe v1.0 Beta.zip' (338KB)

About This Version (1.0.0 Beta)

Version: 1.0.0 Beta

Released: 13th August 2021 11:46am

View Previous Versions
Readme 
///////////////////////////////////////////
          SGAwe Mod             
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
Info:
Name : SGAwe Mod
Files : SGAwe_v1.0 Beta.pk3
            SGAweReadMe.txt
       IN CFGS FOLDER
    awe.cfg
Version : v2.0
_______________________________________

Created by Sadman. Re modified for CoD 1 by Sadman. Some Gametypes from Indy's AWE. 
|||||WarninG||||| : This Mod Will Not Work With CoDaM Mod.
///////////////////////////////////////////
  __     //SGAweMod\\
//_\\
//   \\ W E Mod  For Call of Duty 1.1
///////////////////////////////////////////


//////////////////////////////
SG AWE Features
//////////////////////////////

New Gametypes
__
GunGame  (gg)
Boundary Hunter (bh)
Elimination (elm)
Grenades + Bash Only (gbo)
Gun Game Reloaded (ggr)
Jump (jump)
Hold the Flag (htf)
Capture the Flag (ctf)
Kill Confirmed (KC)
CONQUEST (cnq)
DEMOLITION (dem)
Reinforced Search & Destroy (rsd)
Last Team Standing (lts)
Stuka, C47 Flies In All Maps
Anti-Camper Added.


INSTALLATION
============
	TO INSTALL: just put in your myserver/main folder.
				add 'exec awe.cfg' in your server.cfg
	TO UNINSTALL: just take out of your Call of Duty/main folder.
				remove 'exec awe.cfg' in your server.cfg

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Sadman Zaman Arup


53 XP

Registered 26th January 2021

1 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File