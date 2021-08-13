1,323 ONLINE

SGAwe v2.0

A ServerSide Mod For Call of Duty 1.1.Made by Sadman.Powered by Froala Editor

A ServerSide Mod For Call of Duty 1.1.

Made by Sadman.

About This Version (2.0.0)

Version: 2.0.0

Released: 13th August 2021 11:54am

Readme 
///////////////////////////////////////////
          SGAwe Mod             
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
Info:
Name : SGAwe Mod
Files : SGAwe.pk3
            SGAweReadMe.txt
       IN CFGS FOLDER
    awe.cfg
Version : v2.0
_______________________________________

Created by Sadman. Re modified for CoD 1 by Sadman. Some Gametypes from Indy's AWE. 
|||||WarninG||||| : This Mod Will Not Work With CoDaM Mod.
///////////////////////////////////////////
  __     //SGAweMod\\
//_\\
//   \\ W E Mod  For Call of Duty 1.1
///////////////////////////////////////////


//////////////////////////////
SG AWE Features
//////////////////////////////

New Gametypes
__
GunGame  (gg)
Boundary Hunter (bh)
Elimination (elm)
Grenades + Bash Only (gbo)
Gun Game Reloaded (ggr)
Jump (jump)
Hold the Flag (htf)
Capture the Flag (ctf)
Kill Confirmed (KC)
CONQUEST (cnq)
DEMOLITION (dem)
Reinforced Search & Destroy (rsd)
Last Team Standing (lts)
Stuka, C47 Flies In All Maps
Anti-Camper Added
Ranger Knife Added


INSTALLATION
============
	TO INSTALL: just put in your myserver/main folder.
				add 'exec awe.cfg' in your server.cfg
	TO UNINSTALL: just take out of your Call of Duty/main folder.
				remove 'exec awe.cfg' in your server.cfg

