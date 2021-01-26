SGS Mod v2

SADMAN GAMING SERVER MOD DOWNLOAD
[Place All Files Into Call Of Duty/Main][Folder].
-Change Somethings-
-New Skins
-New Gloves
-New Lite Grass
-New Menu Music
-New Menu Mouse
-New Compass
-New Boxes
-New Pavlov Misc
Facebook : Sadman Gaming
Facebook ID : Sadman Zaman Arup
Discord : SADMAN#4081
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 26th January 2021 8:58am
