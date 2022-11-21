Gates of Hell: Hotmod 1968

Hotmod 1968 is a project aiming to bring the Cold War to Gates of Hell. As the name suggests, the initial focus of the mod is on the Early years of the Cold War - from 1950 to 1969 - a period often overlooked in the media and pop culture, but full of interesting post-war developments and nascent new technologies. Eventually, we will expand to the Late period, encompassing the years 1970 to 1989.



This mod will include an expansive assortment of vehicles, weapons and equipment from the Cold War period, and encompass NATO and Warsaw Pact (as well as Unaligned) forces in a theoretical WW3 scenario. Currently planned are:



- NATO: USA, Great Britain, France, West Germany

- Warsaw Pact: USSR, East Germany, Czechoslovakia, Poland

- Unaligned: People's Republic of China, Sweden, Yugoslavia



Hotmod will feature many different weapons and vehicles as well as elements of US Air Cavalry, Armored Cavalry and USMC, as well as Soviet VDV, VMF and Artillery Corps.

Manual installation instructions: Unpack the .7z file to the /mods/ folder of your Gates of Hell install location.

Check out our Steam Workshop page: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2614199156

Hit us up on Moddb: https://www.moddb.com/mods/hotmod