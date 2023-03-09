This file is currently missing and not available to download
Do you have this file? We encourage you to re-upload this file for the benefit of the community.
Do you need this file? Please submit a support ticket so that we can prioritize restoring this file for you.
The 212460-184690-cdg_modpack_v1.0.zip file you have requested: Casual Desktop Game / Mods / Casual Desktop Game Modpack - 6.63MB is not available. Perhaps try browsing all files for the game Casual Desktop Game and upload any files you want to share or are missing.
We are calling on our community to help submit files that were previously hosted on GameFront / FileFront but are now missing.
If you have this file, please upload it using the form below (please ensure the filename and filesize match) and we shall do the rest.
Contains all official Workshop Items for Casual Desktop Game as full download. Useful for the standalone version of Casual Desktop Game.
The modpack contains 9 different Workshop items for Casual Desktop Game such as combat entities as well as weapons.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 9th March 2023 7:17pm
aCasual Desktop Game Modpack =========================== This modpack features all official Workshop tools for Casual Desktop Game. Especially useful if you want to have an offline copy of the mods. Included tools: - alienfighter - aliengiant - alieninfantry - frogator - mine - molotov - shotgun - sidelaser - wolfdragon Installation: - Copy the folders into your tools directory of Casual Desktop Game e.g. %ProgramFiles%\Casual Desktop Game\tools - The mods will be automatically loaded on game start - Go to the tools menu section and select the tools Have fun! Visit https://www.casual-desktop-game.com/
There are no comments yet. Be the first!