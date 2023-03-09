700 ONLINE

Casual Desktop Game Modpack

Contains all official Workshop Items for Casual Desktop Game as full download. Useful for the standalone version of Casual Desktop Game.The...

Re-Upload Request Restoration

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 3 days ago
  • Casual Desktop Game
  • 6.63MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

This file is currently missing and not available to download

Do you have this file? We encourage you to re-upload this file for the benefit of the community.

Do you need this file? Please submit a support ticket so that we can prioritize restoring this file for you.

Re-Upload

The 212460-184690-cdg_modpack_v1.0.zip file you have requested: Casual Desktop Game / Mods / Casual Desktop Game Modpack - 6.63MB is not available. Perhaps try browsing all files for the game Casual Desktop Game and upload any files you want to share or are missing.

We are calling on our community to help submit files that were previously hosted on GameFront / FileFront but are now missing.

If you have this file, please upload it using the form below (please ensure the filename and filesize match) and we shall do the rest.

File Description

Contains all official Workshop Items for Casual Desktop Game as full download. Useful for the standalone version of Casual Desktop Game.

The modpack contains 9 different Workshop items for Casual Desktop Game such as combat entities as well as weapons.

Read More

Re-Upload Request Restoration

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 9th March 2023 7:17pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
aCasual Desktop Game Modpack
===========================

This modpack features all official Workshop tools for Casual Desktop Game.
Especially useful if you want to have an offline copy of the mods.

Included tools:
- alienfighter
- aliengiant
- alieninfantry
- frogator
- mine
- molotov
- shotgun
- sidelaser
- wolfdragon

Installation:
- Copy the folders into your tools directory of Casual Desktop Game
  e.g. %ProgramFiles%\Casual Desktop Game\tools
- The mods will be automatically loaded on game start
- Go to the tools menu section and select the tools

Have fun!

Visit https://www.casual-desktop-game.com/

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

casual_dev


56 XP

Registered 4th February 2023

2 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File