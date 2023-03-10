Casual Desktop Game Standalone Setup

Description This program is a casual game with the purpose to pass time via spawning and handling custom created entities on your Desktop. Therefore you will be provided with a set of tools. As a developer you can also create your own tools using AngelScript. Available tools are selected via the ingame menu. New tools can be viewed and downloaded via the ingame menu, too. You can also view/upload taken screenshots during gameplay (upload to a web service). There is also a settings menu where to adjust certain settings and also a news page. Default keys Use: Left mouse button (Use the selected tool) Move: Select by ctrl + click or draw area to select entities, then click again to move Clean: Right mouse button (Clean your "work") or abort selection when selected entities Menu: TAB (Handle tools, Workshop items, screenshots and view news) Team: Space (Change tool team if applicable) 0-9: Select bound tool Screenshot: F10 (Saves a screenshot to disk) Console: F11 (A handy tool for developers, e.g., to view scripting errors) Exit: ESC (Exits the program) Background images You can use background images. Therefore copy your image files into the backgrounds directory. They will then be available via the ingame menu and you can then select them to be drawn instead of the desktop background. Tools: The following basic steps are required to create a tool: Create a new folder inside the tool directory and name it according your tool name. Grab the demo_sdk.as script file, copy it inside the directory and give it the same file name as the directory is named. Create a preview image (size: 195x90) and a cursor image and place them somewhere in the directory Edit the tool script file according to the provided instructions inside the script file Refer to the file scripting_doc.md to read the scripting documentation When debugging, use the ingame console to view output

