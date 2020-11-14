1,633 ONLINE

Battle Island V2

This is a 6 player map featuring an island. There's no AI added as it's intended as a multiplayer map. Decent build space as well as...

  • Command & Conquer: Generals - Zero Hour
File Description

This is a 6 player map featuring an island. There's no AI added as it's intended as a multiplayer map. Decent build space as well as a supply dock, a few supply piles and two oil derricks in each starting area. There's also a bunker in each of the side entrances in each base. There are two supply docks, four oil derricks and an oil refinery in the middle, just waiting to be harvested/captured!

About This Version (2)

Version: 2

Released: 14th November 2020 7:54pm

To spice things up a bit, a small script is added to this map.
It will basically turn vanilla China to boss general, except for the boss generals powers/sciences.
Any player that plays as China will receive the science to build paladin tank automatically.
Any China player will also be able to recruit pathfinders after a set time of 15 minutes.

Enjoy the map!

