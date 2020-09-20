Light Snow in the Evening

A 2 player map. The time of day is the evening and it is snowing lightly. The AI is enabled and will attack fast and hard. Each side starts with 4 supply docks and 4 oil derricks. There are 2 additional supply docks and 6 additional oil derricks in the center. There are also 4 Emperor Tanks, 4 Marauder Tanks, 2 Avenger Tanks, and 2 Comanche Helicopters that can be captured.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 20th September 2020 1:38pm
A simple flat 2 player map. Plenty of money and oil derricks. Many vehicles to capture. The AI attacks fast and hard. Feel free to modify or improve it in any way.
