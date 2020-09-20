1,810 ONLINE

Light Snow in the Evening

A 2 player map. The time of day is the evening and it is snowing lightly. The AI is enabled and will attack fast and hard. Each side starts...

  Command & Conquer: Generals - Zero Hour
File Description

A 2 player map. The time of day is the evening and it is snowing lightly. The AI is enabled and will attack fast and hard. Each side starts with 4 supply docks and 4 oil derricks. There are 2 additional supply docks and 6 additional oil derricks in the center. There are also 4 Emperor Tanks, 4 Marauder Tanks, 2 Avenger Tanks, and 2 Comanche Helicopters that can be captured.

Version: 1.0.0

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 20th September 2020

Screenshots
Readme 
A simple flat 2 player map. Plenty of money and oil derricks. Many vehicles to capture. The AI attacks fast and hard.

Feel free to modify or improve it in any way.

Nezbit


Registered 8th September 2020

