MUD RIVER BATTERY 4 PLAYER SKIRMISH MAP

A Four player sand region map that's based around a dry riverbed, which is used to navigate the battled. There are multiple Tech Artillery platforms along the way, as well as Two Inner Land masses with buildings, more Tech goodies and Supply docks. There are Two Tech Mountains, one on the Northern and One on the Souther border, each containing radical choke points with bunkers and Tech buildings! Each Base zone is unique in its' own layout, equipped with One Tech Oil Derrick and Two Supply Docks. Added fortifications around each base zone range from clusters of buildings on their Outer perimeters, to 'Star Fort Styled' platforms with Tech Weapons on them.