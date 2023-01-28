THE CRIMEAN HOOK a map by the Gunnie Father. The most basic setup for command and conquer zero hour, yet modeled and crafted for references to modern day war campaigns. Each player will have an additional Supply Dock with Tech oil Derrick on the same side of the map as their starting position, lofted beside Two buildings to create a garrison. This fight gets 'intense and up close' with the maps small scale design, and a centralized urban enviornment, bringing you hard fighting, block by block! Two Supply Docks and additional Supply Piles lie in the middle of town, along with Two Tech Reinforcement Pads. Which build up quickly. There are bonus civillians' on waypoints along with a train that goes around the edge of the map, and the outter Supply Warehouse is scripted for more than 75,000$ to keep the action going. Question or concerns? feel free absolutely free to reach out to me at; [email protected]

