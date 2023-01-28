645 ONLINE

The Crimean Hook

 This simple Two Player Skirmish Map touches up on recent events in the " Russian-Ukrainian" Theatre, pitting each player aga...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Command & Conquer: Generals - Zero Hour
  • 115KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

 This simple Two Player Skirmish Map touches up on recent events in the " Russian-Ukrainian" Theatre, pitting each player against each other in frozen tundra with dense forested areas and an urban residential zone.  There are an abundance of 'choke points' and  stronghold with tech goodies and extra resources! Civilians roam about as well, adding a certain touch to the maps' fast gameplay.

Read More

Download '212234-184037-THE CRIMEAN HOOK.map' (115KB)

About This Version (1.1)

Version: 1.1

Released: 28th January 2023 5:50pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
THE CRIMEAN HOOK  a map by the Gunnie Father.
 The most basic setup for command and conquer zero hour, yet modeled and crafted for references to modern day war campaigns.
Each player will have an additional Supply Dock with Tech oil Derrick on the same side of the map as their starting position, lofted beside Two buildings to create a garrison.
 This fight gets 'intense and up close' with the maps small scale design, and a centralized  urban enviornment, bringing you hard fighting, block by block!
Two Supply Docks and additional Supply Piles lie in the middle of town, along with Two Tech Reinforcement Pads. Which build up quickly.
 There are bonus civillians' on waypoints along with a train that goes around the edge of the map, and the outter Supply Warehouse is scripted for more than 75,000$ to keep the action going.
 Question or concerns? feel free absolutely free to reach out to me at;
[email protected]

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

JayDog33

ZeroHour Map Maker!


72 XP

I'm currently nearing Thirty-Four years of age on this bitch, and I am wanting a better life of more quality experiences. A gamer from the early Nineties, I specialize in creating authentic worlds...

Registered 28th September 2022

6 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File