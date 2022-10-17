



A Frontal Assault pitting One on One! Two Supply docks to get each other up and running strong, while Four Tech Oil Derricks lie near each sides' base zone to supplement late game antics, which by the way may permit players to become unstoppable.

Set in a heavily wooded area with sloping mountains, as One base is surrounded by cliffs creating a choke point, with a 'gorge like' rear entrance, and the other is set on a paved tarmac area like a fenced in compound.

In summary,' WINTER WOODS' Is a Meat grinder with dozens of cosmetic trees to lay over with Nukes or even drench with flames! Essentially, Two players can slug it out while becoming extremely wealthy at the same time!

Nice snowy mounds wreak of fond seasons.

Created by Gunnie Father October 2022.

