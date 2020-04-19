Bio War Campaign Mod (DOS)

The Bio War Campaign =-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=- This file tells you how to install the Bio War Campaign in C&C. The campaign contains four missions that replace the four last Nod missions. In this campaign, you will also get two new units: the Chemical Tank, replacing the Flame Tank, and the Heavy Tank, replacing the Light Tank. SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS ------------------- This mod requires the full version of Command & Conquer. It works on both DOS Command & Conquer and the Win95 version, Command & Conquer Gold. However, if you're using DOS C&C you have to patch C&C to version 1.22. You can download the 1.22 patch for C&C here: ftp://ftp.westwood.com/pub/cc1/updates/cc122p.exe The startup program BIOWAR.COM which is created during the installation is Windows XP compatible, and will run Command & Conquer '95 in Win95 compatibility mode. Furthermore, BIOWAR.COM is capable of recognising The First Decade, and will make sure the game will not ask for the CD when run from TFD C&C95. This is a standalone mod; while the installation of the Bio War mod-campaign does require some of C&C's original files, the final mod will not affect your normal C&C game. You will only get the Bio War missions when running BIOWAR.COM FILES INCLUDED -------------- You should have received the following files in this distribution: BIOWAR.TXT This file BIO_INST.BAT Install/Uninstall program BIOWAR.MIX MIX file; contains all graphics and sounds of the mod MMLITE.EXE Mix Manager Lite v2.0 MMLITE.TXT Mix Manager Lite Readme If any of these files are missing, except for the .TXT files, this mod will not install and/or run properly. INSTALLATION ------------ To install this mod, extract all files to your C&C directory and run BIO_INST.BAT. You will then get a menu with the following options: [F1] Install mod [F2] Uninstall mod [F3] Info [ESC] Quit I don't think I have to explain these. :) LAUNCHING THE MOD ----------------- To start the mod, go to your C&C directory and doubleclick on the file BIOWAR.COM. When C&C has started, press LOAD GAME in the main menu, and select the savegame "The BioWar campaign Mission 1". It is advised to restart the mission after you load it, to see the intro animation and to make sure you're playing the latest version of the mission. IMPORTANT NOTE: =-=-=-=-=-=-=- I did NOT make these missions myself. I found this campaign on the Internet. Unfortunately, it was anonymous, so I don't know whom to give credit for making it. The only clue I have is that on PlanetCNC, the original version of the Bio War they got up for download there is credited to Joshtree1989. Unfortunately, this is the only place on the web where that nickname appears. The original campaign was for C&C Gold only. What I did was make it DOS C&C compatible and make it run independently from C&C. Created by Maarten Meuris (AKA Nyerguds) http://cnc2sw.planetcnc.gamespy.com/

