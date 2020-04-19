ABOUT MAP: ------------------------------------------------------- Howdy partner! This is a map I created a long time ago. It is a very large map for 4 players with different types of weathers you can choose. The Big Land can be a hard map for players that play on the lower side of the map but then again if you're fast enough you can give one hellofa hard time to the players playing on the upper side. Of course you can switch sides if you want. This map was hugely inspired by a map called "Battle For Fiordland" by The_Magpie On August 4th, 2016 I released version 1.1 of this map in which I changed and fixed a few things: - Thanks to mapMan, the Neutral Antitank Pounder is now removed, thanks mate! (in version 1.0 there was an undestroyable Antitank Pounder hidden in a hedge which I didn't know how to delete in the Workbuilder - if you ever have the same problem: "In worldbuilder, bring down the console by pressing the tilde('~') key and run the 'wb_orphan_nuke_entity' command while your mouse if hovered over the antitank gun." That should solve it) - Changed the weather options and added one more - Sunny, Night, Stormy Night, Rainy Day and Dusk - The map now has/supports Victory Points - Added a loading screen - Added a map picture shown in a lobby - Changed one manpower sector to munition and removed one munition point entirely, both near the base of Player 4. - Added some street lamps - Aaaand... that's all folks! This map can be used and distributed as long as credits are given. INSTALLATION: ----------------------------------------------------- ----*For Steam version* Extract the map files into C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Company of Heroes Relaunch\WW2\data\scenarios\MP Then go to your Steam library, find Company of Heroes (without "Legacy"), right-click on it >> Properties >> Under the General tab click the "Set launch options..." >> and there simply write "-dev" Now you should be able to see any downloaded maps in the game. ----*For Non-Steam version* First go into your Company of Heroes directory (usually located at C:\Program Files\THQ\Company Of Heroes), go into the folder called "WW2", then into "Data". If there is no folder called "Scenarios", create one. Once you have created it, go into it and create one called "mp". The mp folder is where you will place all your maps. Now you can either extract all the map files directly into the mp folder, or alternatively extract them to your C: drive and move them to the folder manually. -------- Thank you 8-) Have FUN! Author: DeathFish

