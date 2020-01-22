BIG-BEN MOD PACK for CSS WARZONE

This is a mod pack for counter strike source,

hi welcome to the best day of your life , this pack is an expansion for CSS warzone ,

i putted alot of time in this pack , so i hope u enjoy , just instal this and than open up counter strike source , if u want to use this pack for a difrent version than u just instal this pack to your desktop , than u open up the pack/folder ,

than go to hard disk drive C , than open program files , than go to counter strike source , open cstrike , and place everything that is in my pack in the cstrike folder ,

for strogino cs portal , same thing , but once in the cstrike folder , open the map named : custom , and place everything in the custom folder , and youre good to go , still no luck doing it yourself ? , than read some tutorials on where to place the materials , models , scripts and sound folders ,

if u already installed css warzone , than just instal this

if u dont like the grenade launcher , just go to https://gamebanana.com/ and download some other skins for the grenade , flash , and smoke grenades , this pack is an expansion for CSS warzone which u can download online , greetz BIG-BEN , holland 072 alkmaar ,

some thanks messages would be appreciated , happy fraggin !!!! :)