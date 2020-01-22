2,997 ONLINE

BIG-BEN MOD PACK for CSS WARZONE

This is a mod pack for counter strike source, hi welcome to the best day of your life , this pack is an expansion for CSS warzone , i pu

Download

  • 13 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Counter-Strike: Source
  • 297.2MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

Multi-threaded downloads, NO speed caps, NO ads and automatic downloads, all for free? Use GameFront! Learn more.
File Description

This is a mod pack for counter strike source, 

hi welcome to the best day of your life , this pack is an expansion for CSS warzone , 

i putted alot of time in this pack , so i hope u enjoy , just instal this and than open up counter strike source , if u want to use this pack for a difrent version than u just instal this pack to your desktop , than u open up the pack/folder ,

than go to hard disk drive C , than open program files , than go to counter strike source , open cstrike , and place everything that is in my pack in the cstrike folder , 

for strogino cs portal , same thing , but once in the cstrike folder , open the map named : custom  , and place everything in the custom folder , and youre  good to go , still no luck doing it yourself ? , than read some tutorials on where to place the materials , models , scripts and sound folders , 

if u already installed css warzone , than just instal this

if u dont like the grenade launcher , just go to https://gamebanana.com/ and download some other skins for the grenade , flash , and smoke grenades , this pack is an expansion for CSS warzone which u can download online , greetz BIG-BEN , holland 072 alkmaar ,

some thanks messages would be appreciated , happy fraggin !!!! :)

Read More

Download '181411-172291-BIG-BEN PACK for CSS WARZONE.exe' (297.2MB)

About This Version (1)

Version: 1

Released: 22nd January 2020 8:03pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

BIGBEN072


57 XP

Registered 22nd January 2020

1 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File