1,224 ONLINE

Counter-Strike 1.6 Clean

Free Counter-Strike installer 1.6 clean !Clean version of CS 1.6Protected !Cs 1.6 will not die is our childrenhoodStay safe and have fun.

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 17 hours ago
  • Counter-Strike
  • 193.65MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Free Counter-Strike installer 1.6 clean !

Clean version of CS 1.6

Protected !

Cs 1.6 will not die is our childrenhood

Stay safe and have fun.

Read More

Download '210618-182753-Counter-Strike 1.6.rar' (193.65MB)

About This Version (1.6)

Version: 1.6

Released: 11th February 2022 11:33am

View Previous Versions
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Ion Dreptu


51 XP

Registered 11th February 2022

1 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File