Cupcakes Attack

Variation on a 2D Space shooter with Dragons and cupcakes. You play as the dragon and are fending off cupcakes after you destroy their hello kitty Prize.
Version: 0.1
Released: 16th June 2020 9:31pm
There are no comments yet.
