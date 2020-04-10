Sharp and Simple Reshade

Infuse your game with this Simple and Sharp Reshade, no need to equip Havel's ring, this reshade weighs very little!
Special note: I included an additional ini file called "NONE" select this one from the dropdown menu if you want to directly compare vanilla graphics vs "Sharp and Simple"
Created by Wolfenoctis
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 10th April 2020 5:47pm
Infuse your game with this Simple and Sharp Reshade, no need to equip Havel's ring, this reshade weighs very little! Special note: I included an additional ini file called "NONE" select this one from the dropdown menu if you want to directly compare vanilla graphics vs "Sharp and Simple" INSTALLATION ! IMPORTANT NOTE! This uses Reshade Version 4.5.4 INSTALLATION 1. Download the reshade wrapper from the official ReShade site 2. Install ReShade on DarkSoulsIII.exe 2.1. Launch Reshade 2.2. Click to start installation: 2.3. Select Dark Souls III from the list of games 2.4. Select the Direct 3d 10/11/12 option 2.5. Click OK to install all the shaders 2.6. Wait for the shaders to download 2.7. When the installation is successfully completed, close the application 3. Extract SharpAndSimple.rar in the Dark Souls III installation folder. (*\Steam\steamapps\common\DARK SOULS III\Game) 4. Launch Dark Souls III 5. Press the "Home" key to bring up the reshade menu, click Skip Tutorial: 6. Click on the "Default Preset" dropdown menu 7. Select Sharp and Simple from the dropdown menu: 8. Wait for the effects to compile (this shouldn't take long, might even be instant) 9. Press the "Home" key again to close the Reshade menu, and enjoy!
There are no comments yet. Be the first!