Avet Alpha (Svarog Sector #4)

After a lot of work and several setbacks, my fourth map set in Svarog Sector is here. First thing first. Sincerest gratitude to Tragivision for his SCAR work and ideas on how to improve the map. Due to SCAR coding restrictions,we didn't succeed in implementing all ideas we had, but they will not be wasted and will be implemented in the mod. Friendly suggestion, if you can, play this map with friends. AI is eager but somewhat dumb. It would seem it doesn't grasp idea behind zones that do damage, so it just sends out its troops to die. Despite having plenty "cover" outside, AI doesn't use it, so I believe it would be better playing experience if played against mates. I encourage use of transports as soon as possible. Hope you enjoy it :D.
"I remember seeing it for the first time from orbit. Nothing special. Bleak world, dead would be better description and yet, one of the most important in the subsector.
I wondered then, how did it came to be this deadly backwater was of so much importance.
I had a pleasure of being enlightened by one of the most prestigious historians and archeologists native to the world and a dear friend Dragoye Lavovsin.
Some years later, I had an opportunity to confirm his story by ancient but authentic documents archived on sector capital.
They say long time ago, when our glorious sector was nothing more but an idea in minds of Crusade commanders and Administratum clerks, a man distinguished himself in the opening battles for what would later be known as Svarog. Leading reinforcements native to a handful of worlds still loyal to the Throne in this, then dark and dangerous space, the commander and those fighting under his orders displayed exemplary levels of courage, skill and dedication.
As Crusade slowly grinned ever forward, commendations and glory of this man only grew and those under him become highly effective force notorious through ranks of Man, Xeno and Heretic alike.
A time came when there was no need to explain who Rasikan Direwolves where or who was the man leading them, Dimitriye Nemanjich. He was later to become the first Sector Governor and to be raised even further for his work pleasing to Emperor and Lords of Terra. After death, he was sanctified by the Church and become known as Saint Dimitriye, patron saint of Svarog Sector.
Yet, before he was anything more than just another commander in the Crusade forces, imperial forces encroached upon system that holds planet today known as Avet Alpha and seeing it for barren waste that it was, Crusade Command was on the verge of deeming it as useless.
Looking past the obvious, Dimitriye saw something more and argued that further investigation was necessary. Modest number of Adeptus Mechanicus surveyor drones were sent out to comb the reaches of the system.
After several months, historical signal came from one of them, indicating a world rich in minerals, ores, precious gems and metals. From an industrial perspective, it was a treasure drove, but it would not be easily conquered. Barren waste, with no atmosphere, orbiting a gas giant, planet was constantly hammered by deadly radiation from the nearby star.
No living thing could survive that extremity but Dimitriye would not back down. He proposed a series of habitation domes constructed as shelters against relentless sun. Each of this domes could be expanded further by constructions deeper underground. A network of tunnels was suggested for easy access from one habitation to the next.
Given the riches planet innards were holding, Adeptus Administratum and Mechanicus agreed with commanders suggestions and so did the Crusade Command.
Planet was, aptly, named Avet Alpha."
excerpt from "Worlds of Svarog: A Journeymans' Tale" by Svetomir Kovach
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 21st June 2020 2:06pm
Fourth map set in Svarog Sector bears name Avet Alpha. This map is for Dawn of War Soulstorm strictly as it holds objects only found in SS. Banblade can drive through it so it should be ok for all others. Map is not symmetric but resources are adequately spread. I would suggest 4vs4 for this map. Check out the screenshots to get some valuable info on the map itself, locations of heavy cover, passable terrain that might not seem as such on the first glance. Take heed, this map is not mass-rush friendly. I would like to use this opportunity to extend my honest thanks to Tragicvision, a friend who worked on the SCAR for this map. He did his job exemplary and through his contribution this map was fully realized. You can check out his other work on his page on ModDB especially his Phoenix Rising campaign for Soulstorm. Most important feature of the SCAR he made is "radiation" effect. Now, bear in mind this is a barren world, with no atmosphere and thus no ozone so there is no available protection from star and cosmic radiation. Being close to its parent star, Avet Alpha is all the more saturated with lethal doses of radiation. This is represented on the actual map by effect that influences your "organic" units, so infantry, heavy inf. deamons, heroes and monsters will all take damage if they traverse open areas on foot. Space Marine tactical squad, fully upgraded with both Bionics research can last about minute and a half outside. Damage is divided by unit type, so heavy infantry takes less damage than infantry, but takes more than commanders, again, relic units like Knarloc and Bloodthirster take less damage than commanders and so on. Take heed, all units but vehicles will constantly take damage outside bases(habitation domes) and tunnels. Use of transports is highly recommended. On the outside you will find several features that can provide protection to you troops from radiation effects. One of those are Imperial force fields set around strategic resources(SP,Relics, Criticals), other are craters with rocks that provide shade and some relief from deadly rays.(On the map, craters are completely free of damaging radiation influence) In this map, objects,decals or other elements from third parties were not used. All elements present were those from DOW Mission Editor and those extracted from Soulstrom SCAR file is pretty important as it controls the no build zones on the map as well, thus preventing AI from choking the pathways, that can be quite narrow, with wild building. One more important thing. Within this download you will find folder named "decals". I have been notified that some of my earlier maps, once loaded, were showing those ugly pink question marks. Install this folder with all files in it into the correct installation destination so you can see all my maps as they are meant to be. I have mentioned this earlier and will repeat again. To my knowledge, only decals I use are those from vanilla SS and DC, therefore, this problem shouldn't be, and yet it is. I have no explanation for this, a least not yet. Comments and questions leave either on my page on Mod DB or in the section you find the map on. This map is made by fan and for fans of Warhammer40k universe and is to be under no circumstances used or shared for commercial gain. I would like to know what is happening to my creation so if you, by some chance, want to use this map, ask and give credit where credit is due. INSTALLATION Avet Alpha (8)_icon - THQ/Dawn of War-Soulstorm/W40K/Data/Scenarios/MP Avet Alpha (8).scar Avet Alpha (8)_mm Avet Alpha (8) (TGA) - THQ/Dawn of War-Soulstorm/DXP2/Data/Scenarios/MP Avet Alpha (8) (SGB) Avet Alpha Skybox (whm) - THQ/Dawn of War - Soulstorm/W40k/Data/art/ebps/environment/skies Avet Alpha (TGA)(Loading Screen) - THQ/Dawn of War-Soulstorm/W40K/Data/Scenarios/MP/Loading Installation path bellow is for additional decals folder you will find in the download. Inside you'll find folders URBAN, SPACE HULK, MONASTERY, NECRON and SYMBOLS. You need them all if you don't want pink question marks. THQ/Dawn of War - Soulstorm/DXP2/Data/Art/decals Just copy designated files into correct folder stuctures and your set to go. If you dont have these folder stuctures already, you can make them manually. I hope you will like it. Regards Patriarch
