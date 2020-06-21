Avet Alpha (Svarog Sector #4)

After a lot of work and several setbacks, my fourth map set in Svarog Sector is here. First thing first. Sincerest gratitude to Tragivision for his SCAR work and ideas on how to improve the map. Due to SCAR coding restrictions,we didn't succeed in implementing all ideas we had, but they will not be wasted and will be implemented in the mod. Friendly suggestion, if you can, play this map with friends. AI is eager but somewhat dumb. It would seem it doesn't grasp idea behind zones that do damage, so it just sends out its troops to die. Despite having plenty "cover" outside, AI doesn't use it, so I believe it would be better playing experience if played against mates. I encourage use of transports as soon as possible. Hope you enjoy it :D.

"I remember seeing it for the first time from orbit. Nothing special. Bleak world, dead would be better description and yet, one of the most important in the subsector.

I wondered then, how did it came to be this deadly backwater was of so much importance.

I had a pleasure of being enlightened by one of the most prestigious historians and archeologists native to the world and a dear friend Dragoye Lavovsin.

Some years later, I had an opportunity to confirm his story by ancient but authentic documents archived on sector capital.

They say long time ago, when our glorious sector was nothing more but an idea in minds of Crusade commanders and Administratum clerks, a man distinguished himself in the opening battles for what would later be known as Svarog. Leading reinforcements native to a handful of worlds still loyal to the Throne in this, then dark and dangerous space, the commander and those fighting under his orders displayed exemplary levels of courage, skill and dedication.

As Crusade slowly grinned ever forward, commendations and glory of this man only grew and those under him become highly effective force notorious through ranks of Man, Xeno and Heretic alike.

A time came when there was no need to explain who Rasikan Direwolves where or who was the man leading them, Dimitriye Nemanjich. He was later to become the first Sector Governor and to be raised even further for his work pleasing to Emperor and Lords of Terra. After death, he was sanctified by the Church and become known as Saint Dimitriye, patron saint of Svarog Sector.

Yet, before he was anything more than just another commander in the Crusade forces, imperial forces encroached upon system that holds planet today known as Avet Alpha and seeing it for barren waste that it was, Crusade Command was on the verge of deeming it as useless.

Looking past the obvious, Dimitriye saw something more and argued that further investigation was necessary. Modest number of Adeptus Mechanicus surveyor drones were sent out to comb the reaches of the system.

After several months, historical signal came from one of them, indicating a world rich in minerals, ores, precious gems and metals. From an industrial perspective, it was a treasure drove, but it would not be easily conquered. Barren waste, with no atmosphere, orbiting a gas giant, planet was constantly hammered by deadly radiation from the nearby star.

No living thing could survive that extremity but Dimitriye would not back down. He proposed a series of habitation domes constructed as shelters against relentless sun. Each of this domes could be expanded further by constructions deeper underground. A network of tunnels was suggested for easy access from one habitation to the next.

Given the riches planet innards were holding, Adeptus Administratum and Mechanicus agreed with commanders suggestions and so did the Crusade Command.

Planet was, aptly, named Avet Alpha."

excerpt from "Worlds of Svarog: A Journeymans' Tale" by Svetomir Kovach