Boldly They Stood (Svarog Sector #14)

Hello. This is my latest map set in Svarog Sector.





Its map for Dawn of War Soulstorm. Resources are adequatly spread. Its 4vs4 map. Check out the screenshots to get some valuable info on the map itself.





SCAR controls the no build zone, present so AI could not block itself in its own bas with agressive base construction.

There is significant number of decals which are new and you will need to download my decal pack with 900 new decals and I suggest you do this asap as many of new decals will be in my future maps.





Given time and effort invested in this map I would appreciate your feedback on the map.





Comments and questions leave either on my page on Mod DB or in the section you find the map on.

This map is made by fan and for fans of Warhammer40k universe and is to be under no circumstances used or shared for commercial gain.





I would like to know what is happening to my creation so if you, by some chance, want to use this map, ask me through PM and give credit where credit is due. You can also contact me via Revora forum or MODDB page.





With rest of the files you will find a DDS. texture file named urban_road_arrow1. On the map it appears as a yellow arrow on the street lanes. If you get the marker showing a missing decal place this texture in the following folder path: Dawn of War Soulstorm/DXP2/Data/art/decals/urban. If there are no missing textures once you load the map, then ignore this part.





INSTALLATION:





Boldly They Stood (8)_icon - THQ/Dawn of War-Soulstorm/W40K/Data/Scenarios/MP





Boldly They Stood (8).scar

Boldly They Stood (8)_mm

Boldly They Stood (8) (TGA) - THQ/Dawn of War-Soulstorm/DXP2/Data/Scenarios/MP

Boldly They Stood (8) (SGB)





Boldly They Stood (TGA)(Loading Screen) - THQ/Dawn of War-Soulstorm/W40K/Data/Scenarios/MP/Loading





Just copy designated files into correct folder structures and your set to go. If you dont have these folder structures already, you can make them manually.





I hope you will like it.

Regards





Patriarch