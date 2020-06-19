Dangerous Waters (Svarog Sector #2)

Third map from Svarog Sector. 4vs4, check out screenshots to see details. Instructions for install are in the readme. Enjoy.
"Damn mud, there is damn mud everywhere. It gets everywhere, in your equipment, under the armor, in the guns, in the water, and where it doesn't, the smell of it does. The air is saturated with moisture and earthy smell of mud. Afer a while, it all smells the same, the water, the food, the gear, even you start to stink like this boiling hellhole. Its a good thing though. Xenos scum can't smell you and as I wait in my position for unknown time this week, I thank the Emperor himself for one saving grace Prokletiya has to offer. Two weeks after we arrived so did the Orks. They landed in thousands but we already had control of the fortifications and higher ground. They died in droves but it was impossible to take them out simultaneously in all four landing sites. Pushed back and reeling, they consolidated in the landing zones, but so did we and now, almost a month into a stalemate, I find myself again in a pit, in greenery up to my ears, waiting.
News networks claim that two of initial four landing zones are cleared, but the truth is that only one is completely under our control, other one is still contested. Tough bastards, these Orks, I will give them that but they die as all enemies of the Emperor, one way or the other.
I see my squad concealed all over the place, two more squads in vicinity, and then, brutishly, with no attempt at stealth, Orks barge into the clearing, right into the killing ground. Quietly, slowly, I take aim and wait for sarge orders...
Whisper travels over micro-bead
-Fire-
and jungle erupts with flame."
Personal log, Leonid Nadanielov, Private First Class, 493th Rasikan Direwolves
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 19th June 2020 7:55pm
This was supposed to be my first map but Myrmindon Prime forced itself and Dangreous Waters were left barely started. Now its all done and I hope you will enjoy it. Its map for Dawn of War Soulstorm. As you will see, fortifications are main feature of this swamp map, so use them as entirety of water is negative cover and thus killing ground. Map is not symmetrical but resources are adequately spread. Its 4vs4 map. Check out the screenshots to get some valuable info on the map itself, locations of heavy cover. In this map, objects,decals or other elements from third parties were not used. All elements present were those from DOW Mission Editor. SCAR file is pretty important as it controls the no build zones on the map, thus preventing AI from choking the pathways, that can be quite narrow, with wild building. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jaguar Lord who was responsible for creation of the scar mentioned above. Comments and questions leave either on my page on Mod DB or in the section you find the map on. This map is made by fan and for fans of Warhammer40k universe and is to be under no circumstances used or shared for commercial gain. I would like to know what is happening to my creation so if you, by some chance, want to use this map, ask and give credit where credit is due. INSTALLATION Dangerous Waters (8)_icon - THQ/Dawn of War-Soulstorm/W40K/Data/Scenarios/MP Dangerous Waters (8).scar Dangerous Waters (8)_mm Dangerous Waters (8) (TGA) - THQ/Dawn of War-Soulstorm/DXP2/Data/Scenarios/MP Dangerous Waters (8) (SGB) Dangerous Waters (TGA)(Loading Screen) - THQ/Dawn of War-Soulstorm/W40K/Data/Scenarios/MP/Loading Just copy designated files into correct folder structures and your set to go. If you dont have these folder structures already, you can make them manually. I hope you will like it. Regards Patriarch
