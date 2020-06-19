Dangerous Waters (Svarog Sector #2)

Third map from Svarog Sector. 4vs4, check out screenshots to see details. Instructions for install are in the readme. Enjoy.

"Damn mud, there is damn mud everywhere. It gets everywhere, in your equipment, under the armor, in the guns, in the water, and where it doesn't, the smell of it does. The air is saturated with moisture and earthy smell of mud. Afer a while, it all smells the same, the water, the food, the gear, even you start to stink like this boiling hellhole. Its a good thing though. Xenos scum can't smell you and as I wait in my position for unknown time this week, I thank the Emperor himself for one saving grace Prokletiya has to offer. Two weeks after we arrived so did the Orks. They landed in thousands but we already had control of the fortifications and higher ground. They died in droves but it was impossible to take them out simultaneously in all four landing sites. Pushed back and reeling, they consolidated in the landing zones, but so did we and now, almost a month into a stalemate, I find myself again in a pit, in greenery up to my ears, waiting.

News networks claim that two of initial four landing zones are cleared, but the truth is that only one is completely under our control, other one is still contested. Tough bastards, these Orks, I will give them that but they die as all enemies of the Emperor, one way or the other.

I see my squad concealed all over the place, two more squads in vicinity, and then, brutishly, with no attempt at stealth, Orks barge into the clearing, right into the killing ground. Quietly, slowly, I take aim and wait for sarge orders...

Whisper travels over micro-bead

-Fire-

and jungle erupts with flame."

Personal log, Leonid Nadanielov, Private First Class, 493th Rasikan Direwolves