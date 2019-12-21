Dark Prophecy (0.4.8)

Chaos, also known to its servants as the Primordial Truth or the Primordial Annihilator, and to the Imperium of Man as the Archenemy, is the universal and usually malign spiritual force embodied by the malevolent intelligent entities comprised of psychic energy that live in the Warp. Chaos is the equal and opposite of Order. The entities who embody Chaos are mostly daemons, but the term also encompasses those mortals who have thrown in their lot with Chaos, ranging from simple peasants and/or manufactorum labourers who serve as Chaos Cultists, to Traitor Imperial Guardsmen, planetary militia, Imperial nobles, Planetary Governors, and even the mighty Chaos Space Marines and Traitor Titan Legions of the Dark Mechanicus.

Chaos is also itself the turbulent psychic energy that comprises the Immaterium and gives shape to the nightmare domains of the individual Chaos Gods that are collectively called the Realm of Chaos by savants of the Inquisition. Chaos is almost synonymous with the Warp -- the two concepts are inseparable, for Chaos is the limitless ocean of spiritual, psychic and emotional energy that defines the Immaterium and underlies the 4-dimensional material universe of space-time. It is a great and raw force of change and power, and is both physically and spiritually corrupting, though it is not in itself necessarily "evil." While its adherents and servants act in ways that are often malevolent, some devotees of Chaos are more dedicated to the service of freedom and change than of the pure selfishness that Mankind and most other intelligent species define as nefarious. However, more often than not, the Chaos Gods reward individual accomplishment in such a way that the ends justify the means, and the absence of hierarchy and emphasis on individual freedom leads to the pursuit of excess and personal aggrandisement that can only be characterised as damnation.













The goal of this mod is simple:

Extend the armies of Chaos and Imperium (SM, SoB and IG).





CREDITS:

many thanks to

FoK-team - models and textures

Meloo - models and textures

JONES - models, textures and help with AE

Whiteshield - teamcolour textures

Catwell - models and textures

Inquisition Daemonhunt Mod - models, textures and icons

Witch Hunters Mod - models, textures and icons

Steel Legion Mod - models, textures and icons

UA-team - Reaver Titan model

BoyChaos - models, textures

gerberman - FX

thudmeizer - AI, sounds

Lord344 - DoW2 Tyranid models (backporting), Animations, АЕ, ОЕ, FX, icons

Andrei354 - Animations and models

Megazogg - taskbar, tyranid teamcolour textures

MonkeyXXL - tyranid teamcolour textures

Skinnie - FXs

Karandras - OE

DanteInferno - textures and taskbar