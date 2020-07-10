Eternal Forests of Lesnik (Svarog Sector #6)

A multiplayer map for Dawn of War: Soulstorm. 512x512, 4vs4 map heavily biased towards infantry given the nature of its surface. Despite that, majority of vehicles can move around the map, skimmers and jump vehicles have advantage. The only units unable to traverse the map are Imperial Guard Baneblade and Orks Squiggoth.
I have a new map for all of you and I do hope you enjoy. If you know my work so far, you know that mad rushes were never favored on my maps and this one is no different. To understand mechanics behind this map, take a look at the first pic of the preview image. Every tree is actually a square of impassable terrain that units have to navigate around. As mentioned in description, vehicles can move around the map, though some of them are more adept at it then others. Eldar Wraithlord is, from what Ive seen, one of the most nimble vehicles while moving across the map. Only units unable to move are Imperial Guard Baneblade and Ork Squiggoth. If nothing else you can use them to defend your base.
I would like to express my gratitude to brother Arphenior for his work on stealth cover fix which was instrumental in making of this map, given there are large areas of maps where you can actually hide your infantry. These areas are covered in desert plants so you will be able to notice them easily.
Also, there are heavy cover positions across the map, six of them in total. You will recognize these by circular concrete fortifications.
To use stealth cover as it was meant to be used, you will have to download Arphenior fix which you can find here. Installation is simple, goes straight into the SS main folder and your done.
https://www.moddb.com/games/dawn-of-war/addons/stealth-cover-fix
So far I had no issues with the patch and map worked as intended. You can play 4vs4 or 4 teams of 2.
SCAR file regulates no build zones, nothing else.
I hope, soon enough, to release three more maps, Gardens of the Saint, Paradise Lost and Beacon of Martyrs, until then, have fun with this one.
All installation directions can be find in READ ME file.
I do hope you will enjoy.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 10th July 2020 11:57am
INSTALLATION: Eternal Forests of Lesnik (8)_icon - THQ/Dawn of War-Soulstorm/W40K/Data/Scenarios/MP Eternal Forests of Lesnik (8).scar Eternal Forests of Lesnik (8)_mm Eternal Forests of Lesnik (8) (TGA) - THQ/Dawn of War-Soulstorm/DXP2/Data/Scenarios/MP Eternal Forests of Lesnik (8) (SGB) Eternal Forests of Lesnik (TGA)(Loading Screen) - THQ/Dawn of War-Soulstorm/W40K/Data/Scenarios/MP/Loading Just copy designated files into correct folder structures and your set to go. If you dont have these folder structures already, you can make them manually.
