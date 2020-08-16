Gardens of the Saint (Svarog Sector #8)

Seventh map set in Svarog Sector. 4vs4 or 2vs2vs2vs2.

Hello. This is my seventh map set in Svarog Sector.

Its map for Dawn of War Soulstorm. Resources are adequately spread throughout the map. Its 4vs4 map, but can be played in four teams of 2. Check out the screenshots to get some valuable info on the map itself. This map was actually completed back in 2016 but it took this long to find someone with SCAR knowledge and time to make necessary code so the map could work as I envisioned it. I will take this opportunity to show my gratitude and thank brother Gambit, who worked on the SCAR code and who was instrumental in helping me complete this map. He was also helpful with suggestions on how to improve my initial idea and I hope you will all enjoy the map.

Now on the mechanics of the map itself. SCAR controls two different functions. One is a function present in all of my maps, the no build zone, present so AI could not block itself in its own base with aggressive building construction.

Second function, and far more important, is the control over turret clusters on the map. As you will see in the screenshots, map is divided into seven different height levels. Five of these levels have Control shrines in the center of the level, represented with a critical location. Besides these critical locations (one for each level) every level has four turret clusters with 4 turrets each. There are turrets around the control shrine so in effect there are five turret clusters. After player or AI takes critical location, all turrets on that level are under control of the player who took the critical location. This is how turrets function. They have radius of 30 and will appear as soon as enemies are detected. Turrets will engage enemies until foes are defeated or turrets are destroyed. If enemy flees or is defeated turrets will remain active for around 15 seconds before "retreating" back into their cluster alcoves. If turret is damaged, it will be repaired while off the map, if turret is destroyed it will be replaced with a new turret in about 90 seconds (this is the self-repairing attribute which is mentioned in the lore for this map).

At the 15th minute of the game, 50% of turrets will be upgraded to turrets with rocket launchers so as to stay relevant in mid and late game when attackers have both heavy infantry and vehicles. Take note, if turrets are engaged in combat against enemies in the moment 15 minute mark is reached, they will not upgrade until combat stops. Note as well that turrets will continue spawning for you as long as you are in control of critical location aka the control shrine. There is option to upgrade each turret you control to rocket launchers manually but it will cost you 50 requisition per turret and for me who has been playing the map for some time now, I never saw a need to manually upgrade turrets. If left to their own devices turrets will upgrade to rocket launchers for free.





There is several decals which are new and you will need to download my decal pack with 900 new decals and I suggest you do this asap as many of new decals will be in my future maps. You can find the decal pack here:

https://www.moddb.com/mods/war-eternal/addons/patriarchs-decal-pack





Given time and effort invested in this map I would appreciate your feedback on the map, and I dont mean this as a polite request, move your lazy ass and give feedback :D

Comments and questions leave either on my page on Mod DB or in the section you find the map on.

This map is made by fan and for fans of Warhammer40k universe and is to be under no circumstances used or shared for commercial gain.

I would like to know what is happening to my creation so if you, by some chance, want to use this map, ask me through PM and give credit where credit is due. You can also contact me via Revora forum or MODDB page. Once again I would like to thank Gambit for his excellent SCAR and overall help.

INSTALLATION:

Gardens of the Saint (8)_icon - THQ/Dawn of War-Soulstorm/W40K/Data/Scenarios/MP

Gardens of the Saint (8).scar

Gardens of the Saint (8)_mm

Gardens of the Saint (8) (TGA) - THQ/Dawn of War-Soulstorm/DXP2/Data/Scenarios/MP

Gardens of the Saint (8) (SGB)

Gardens of the Saint (TGA)(Loading Screen) - THQ/Dawn of War-Soulstorm/W40K/Data/Scenarios/MP/Loading

Just copy designated files into correct folder structures and your set to go. If you dont have these folder structures already, you can make them manually.

If you like this map, check out my previous maps here:

Moddb.com

I hope you will like it.

Regards

Patriarch