Hidden Intent (Svarog Sector #7)

Stealth cover map set in Svarog Sector. You will need Arpheniors stealth cover fix, which is easy to install and is necessary to play this map as it is meant to.

Hello. This is my eighth map set in Svarog Sector. It was supposed to be released before Gardens of the Saint, but I kinda lost track of it. Its here now and you will need brother Arphenior stealth cover fix, which can be found here



https://www.moddb.com/games/dawn-of-war/addons/stealth-cover-fix





Its map for Dawn of War Soulstorm. Resources are adequatly spread. Its 4vs4 map. Its a really fast map, so take heed. There are no obstacles so attack can come from every direction. Check out the screenshots to get some valuable info on the map itself.

Now on the mechanics of the map itself. This map uses brother Arphenior stealth cover fix and you need it installed in your game to use this map as intended. Entire map, except bases and resource locations, is covered with stealth cover so all of the vanilla units, infantry and heavy infantry that is, become invisible while moving through the foliage. DETECTOR units are a ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY! Stealth effect does not apply to custom and units from mods, nor walkers and vehicles (except for Tau battlesuits, but given blue c*nts are known for plot armor I am not surprised). I have no idea how to make stealth cover applicable to custom units so if someone can shed more light on this issue don't hesitate to contact me on ModDB or Revora. Enjoy and have fun, blow up a Tau with your gun :D

There is several decals which are new and you will need to download my decal pack with 900 new decals, which can be found here Moddb.com and I suggest you do this asap as many of new decals will be in my future maps

Comments and questions leave either on my page on Mod DB or in the section you find the map on.

This map is made by fan and for fans of Warhammer40k universe and is to be under no circumstances used or shared for commercial gain.

I would like to know what is happening to my creation so if you, by some chance, want to use this map, ask me through PM and give credit where credit is due. You can also contact me via Revora forum or MODDB page, or here on GameFront.

INSTALLATION:

Hidden Intent (8)_icon - THQ/Dawn of War-Soulstorm/W40K/Data/Scenarios/MP



Hidden Intent (8)_mm

Hidden Intent (8) (TGA) - THQ/Dawn of War-Soulstorm/DXP2/Data/Scenarios/MP

Hidden Intent (8) (SGB)

Hidden Intent (TGA)(Loading Screen) - THQ/Dawn of War-Soulstorm/W40K/Data/Scenarios/MP/Loading

Just copy designated files into correct folder structures and your set to go. If you dont have these folder structures already, you can make them manually.

I hope you will like it.

Regards

Patriarch