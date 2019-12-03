2,047 ONLINE

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - Season of Dawn Launch Trailer

With the Vex Invasion now defeated, Osiris calls upon you to face a new threat. Stop a council of Cabal Psion Flayers from manipulating time...

  • 135 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 weeks ago
  • Destiny 2
  • 35.13MB in size
With the Vex Invasion now defeated, Osiris calls upon you to face a new threat. Stop a council of Cabal Psion Flayers from manipulating time and undoing our victory against the Red Legion.

Master The Sundial Prototype – a new 6-player matchmade experience. Claim an arsenal of new weapons and armor, and resurrect one of the City’s greatest symbols of hope.

Learn more: DESTINYTHEGAME.COM/SEASONOFDAWN

BUY SHADOWKEEP: bung.ie/Buy

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 3rd December 2019 7:32pm

