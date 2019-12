The Dawning is a special time of year where Guardians spread cheer (and cookie crumbs) throughout the solar system while keeping the Darkness at bay.

It might be cold on the Moon, but it’s warm and toasty at the Tower. Follow the smell of baking treats and celebrate your victories around the glow of Eva’s Holiday Oven. The Dawning comes to Destiny 2 on December 17 and ends on January 14.