Different Qliphoth Lighting

Changes the Qliphoth lighting so it looks less horrible. This mod took a while to get screenshots for (probably cause I was playing on DMD) but if you don't like some and wish for them to change say so and I'll get to it as soon as I can. Thanks.
Created by Techwrex
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 14th December 2019 6:16pm
Missions Affected-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mission 0 Mission 8 Mission 10 Mission 12 Mission 13 Mission 16 Optional----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mission 19 Mission 20
