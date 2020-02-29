Diablo 3 Season 20 To Begin 13th March

Season 20 will begin on the 13th March so get your Diablo booted up and ready to go because in a few weeks time all of us will be doing everything we can to create new characters and launch ourselves once more unto the breach!

For this seasons journey rewards you can earn an additional storage tabs by finishing the Conqueror tier up to a maximum of five times and you can get the following rewards:

Guardian of Sanctuary: Finish a level 70 Nephalem Rift on Torment XIII difficulty within 5 minutes.

Gem of My Life: Level three Legendary Gems to level 55.

All I Do is Win: Complete 2 Conquests this Season.

Warm Thoughts: Kill Izual at level 70 in under 15 seconds on Torment XIII difficulty.

Money Ain’t a Thang: Slay Greed on Torment XIII difficulty. Treasure Goblins outside of Nephalem Rifts will sometimes open portals to Greed’s domain, The Vault.

Take U There: Reach Greater Rift Level 60 Solo. Greater Rift keystones can be obtained from any Nephalem Rift guardian.

Power Amplification: Use Kanai’s Cube to augment an Ancient Legendary item with a level 50+ gem.

Cubic Reconfiguration: Use Kanai’s Cube to reforge a Legendary item.

Whilst that's important I tend to look at Haedrig's gift as an indication for what character I'm going to play and they all look really cool! Here are the list of sets you can get once you complete the season objectives and a picture of what the sets look like, I think for Season 20 it'll be the wizard for me.

Barbarian – Immortal King’s Call

Crusader – Seeker of the Light

Demon Hunter – Natalya’s Vengeance

Monk – Uliana’s Stratagem

Necromancer – Trag’Oul’s Avatar

Witch Doctor – Spirit of Arachyr

Wizard – Vyr’s Amazing Arcana

You can read more about the latest season and patch update here.