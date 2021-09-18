1,455 ONLINE

Blood Circuit Death Match

Advanced engine needed  : GZDoom/ZDoom)Primary purpose         : Deathmatch...

File Description

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 18th September 2021 8:54am

===========================================================================
Advanced engine needed  : GZDoom/ZDoom)
Primary purpose         : Deathmatch
===========================================================================
Title                   : Blood Circuit Death Match
Filename                : BldCrtDM.wad
Release date            : 09/18/2021
Author                  : Reviver
Email Address           : [email protected]
Other Files By Author   : SullenDM.wad
Misc. Author Info       : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating
                          system, and applications, with the purpose to improve
                          performance.

Description             : Blood is thicker than water, and this arena will
                          make a believer of this saying for those brave
                          enough to enter this area.

                          Welcome to Blood Circuit Death Match, an area
                          that harnesses blood for energy to power
                          mysterious and advanced technologies.

                          This battle field is scattered with weapons
                          and has ammo for a select number of those
                          guns.

                          Weapons: Shotgun, Super Shotgun, Machine Gun,
                                   Rocket Launcher, Plasma Gun, and
                                   BFG9000(No Chainsaw).

                          Ammo for: Shotgun, Super Shotgun, Machine Gun,
                                    and Rocket Launcher(none for the
                                    Plasma Gun and BFG9000).

                          Items: (x1)Blue Armor and (x1)Berserk Pack.

                          This level easily handles 2, 3, or 4 players.
                          It has 8 Death Match starts.

                          If you enjoy this level, please do me a favor
                          and share it with others whom have similar
                          tastes in Doom 2 Death Match maps.  I know
                          this type of Death Match level is not going
                          to please everyone who obtains BldCrtDM.wad.
                          If you love this level, and grant me this favor,
                          even if it's by word-of-mouth, I will be
                          in your gratitude and you will have my
                          appreciation.

Additional Credits to   : Quake 1 and Unreal Tournament 99/Game of the Year
                          (both being Steam versions).  These games helped
                          me to sharpen my artistic vision for Blood Circuit
                          Death Match and assisted in helping me vividly
                          brainstorm.
                          
===========================================================================
* What is included *

New levels              : 1(Map01 Replacement)
Sounds                  : No
Music                   : Yes(from Ultimate Doom)(E2M8 theme)
Graphics                : Yes(a few from the Steam version of Doom64.wad)
Dehacked/BEX Patch      : No
Demos                   : No
Other                   : No
Other files required    : GZDoom's files, or an alternative source port
                          having GZDoom's texture rendering capabilities,
                          such as ZDoom.
                          Blood Circuit Death Match IS NOT for 'vanilla' Doom
                          and source ports that emulate DOS Doom 2.


* Play Information *

Game                    : DOOM2
Map #                   : Map01
Single Player           : Player starts only
Cooperative 2-4 Player  : Player starts only
Deathmatch 2-4 Player   : Designed for
Other game styles       : Yes(Teamplay)
Difficulty Settings     : Not implemented


* Construction *

Base                    : New from scratch
Build Time              : A little over 3 days, with much planning. 
Editor(s) used          : DeePsea, SLADE
Known Bugs              : Doom 64's texture files will not load
                          properly with vanilla Doom 2's functions.
                          GZDoom and source ports more or less
                          equal to GZDoom render those texture
                          graphics without trouble.
May Not Run With        : Crispy/Marshmallow Doom. . . . technically
                          BldCrtDM.wad does load using these source
                          ports, but it will not display the converted
                          Doom 64 graphics while rendering successfully
                          native Doom 2 textures.
Tested With             : Marshmallow Doom 0.79; GZDoom g4.6.1



* Copyright / Permissions *

Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for
modification or reuse.  Permissions have been obtained from original
authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file.

You MAY distribute this file.  You may distribute this file in any
electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc).
I have received permission from the original
authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow
further distribution.

