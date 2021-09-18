=========================================================================== Advanced engine needed : GZDoom/ZDoom) Primary purpose : Deathmatch =========================================================================== Title : Blood Circuit Death Match Filename : BldCrtDM.wad Release date : 09/18/2021 Author : Reviver Email Address : [email protected] Other Files By Author : SullenDM.wad Misc. Author Info : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating system, and applications, with the purpose to improve performance. Description : Blood is thicker than water, and this arena will make a believer of this saying for those brave enough to enter this area. Welcome to Blood Circuit Death Match, an area that harnesses blood for energy to power mysterious and advanced technologies. This battle field is scattered with weapons and has ammo for a select number of those guns. Weapons: Shotgun, Super Shotgun, Machine Gun, Rocket Launcher, Plasma Gun, and BFG9000(No Chainsaw). Ammo for: Shotgun, Super Shotgun, Machine Gun, and Rocket Launcher(none for the Plasma Gun and BFG9000). Items: (x1)Blue Armor and (x1)Berserk Pack. This level easily handles 2, 3, or 4 players. It has 8 Death Match starts. If you enjoy this level, please do me a favor and share it with others whom have similar tastes in Doom 2 Death Match maps. I know this type of Death Match level is not going to please everyone who obtains BldCrtDM.wad. If you love this level, and grant me this favor, even if it's by word-of-mouth, I will be in your gratitude and you will have my appreciation. Additional Credits to : Quake 1 and Unreal Tournament 99/Game of the Year (both being Steam versions). These games helped me to sharpen my artistic vision for Blood Circuit Death Match and assisted in helping me vividly brainstorm. =========================================================================== * What is included * New levels : 1(Map01 Replacement) Sounds : No Music : Yes(from Ultimate Doom)(E2M8 theme) Graphics : Yes(a few from the Steam version of Doom64.wad) Dehacked/BEX Patch : No Demos : No Other : No Other files required : GZDoom's files, or an alternative source port having GZDoom's texture rendering capabilities, such as ZDoom. Blood Circuit Death Match IS NOT for 'vanilla' Doom and source ports that emulate DOS Doom 2. * Play Information * Game : DOOM2 Map # : Map01 Single Player : Player starts only Cooperative 2-4 Player : Player starts only Deathmatch 2-4 Player : Designed for Other game styles : Yes(Teamplay) Difficulty Settings : Not implemented * Construction * Base : New from scratch Build Time : A little over 3 days, with much planning. Editor(s) used : DeePsea, SLADE Known Bugs : Doom 64's texture files will not load properly with vanilla Doom 2's functions. GZDoom and source ports more or less equal to GZDoom render those texture graphics without trouble. May Not Run With : Crispy/Marshmallow Doom. . . . technically BldCrtDM.wad does load using these source ports, but it will not display the converted Doom 64 graphics while rendering successfully native Doom 2 textures. Tested With : Marshmallow Doom 0.79; GZDoom g4.6.1 * Copyright / Permissions * Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for modification or reuse. Permissions have been obtained from original authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file. You MAY distribute this file. You may distribute this file in any electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc). I have received permission from the original authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow further distribution.

