Blood Circuit Death Match 2(BldCtDM2)

Advanced engine needed  : GZDoom/ZDoom/Zandronum/Q-Zandronum/Equivalent Source PortPrimary purpose         : Deathm...

File Description

Advanced engine needed  : GZDoom/ZDoom/Zandronum/Q-Zandronum/Equivalent Source Port

Primary purpose         : Deathmatch

Description: Prepare yourself, for what you have decided to witness is not exactly like what you have experienced before!  Prepare to partake of the realized unity of blood and technology, in a domain that exists only for energy. . . . an area that fuels from the blood of the dead continuously, and then recycles the waste products. . . .

Prepare to enter the realm of Blood Circuit Death Match 2, an entirely new arena!

Can you stay alive for very long in an area such as this, that offers death, in one form or another, to those determined enough to enter it?

If you accept such a challenge, then know even more of what awaits you in this pre-destined environment. . . .

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 16th October 2021 5:41pm

Title                   : Blood Circuit Death Match 2
Filename                : BldCtDM2.wad
Release date            : 10/16/2021
Author                  : Reviver
Email Address           : [email protected]
Other Files By Author   : BldCrtDM.wad
Misc. Author Info       : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating
                          system, and applications, with the purpose to improve
                          performance.

Additional Credits to   : Episode 1, Mission 5 provided initial inspiration
                          to create a new level.  Nostalgia for it brought
                          me back to Doom 2 Deathmatch map construction.
                          
* What is included *

New levels              : 1(Map01 Replacement)
Sounds                  : No
Music                   : Yes(from Ultimate Doom)(E1M5 theme)
Graphics                : Yes(from the Steam version of Doom64.wad)
Dehacked/BEX Patch      : No
Demos                   : No
Other                   : No
Other files required    : GZDoom's files, or an alternative source port
                          having GZDoom's texture rendering capabilities,
                          such as ZDoom.
                          Blood Circuit Death Match 2 IS NOT 100% compatible with
                          'vanilla' Doom and source ports that emulate DOS Doom 2.


* Play Information *

Game                    : DOOM2
Map #                   : Map01
Single Player           : Player starts only
Cooperative 2-4 Player  : Player starts only
Deathmatch 2-4 Player   : Designed for
Other game styles       : Yes[Supports various dmflag setting(s) possibilities]
Difficulty Settings     : Implemented(The lower the skill level, the more health
                          that exists)


* Construction *

Base                    : New from scratch
Build Time              : A little over 6 days, with much planning. 
Editor(s) used          : DeePsea, SLADE
Known Bugs              : Doom 64's texture files will not load
                          properly with vanilla Doom 2's functions.
                          GZDoom and source ports more or less
                          equal to GZDoom render those texture
                          graphics without trouble.
May Not Run With        : Crispy/Marshmallow Doom. . . . technically
                          BldCtDM2.wad does load using these source
                          ports, but it will not display the converted
                          Doom 64 graphics while rendering successfully
                          native Doom 2 textures.
Tested With             : Marshmallow Doom 0.79;GZDoom g4.7.0;Zandronum 3.0;Q-Zandronum 3.0



* Copyright / Permissions *

Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for
modification or reuse.  Permissions have been obtained from original
authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file.

You MAY distribute this file.  You may distribute this file in any
electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc).
I have received permission from the original
authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow
further distribution.

