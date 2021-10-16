Blood Circuit Death Match 2(BldCtDM2)

=========================================================================== Twitter site: "Doom Level Projects" Tumblr site: "Doom-Level-Projects" Advanced engine needed : GZDoom/ZDoom/Zandronum/Q-Zandronum/Equivalent Source Port Primary purpose : Deathmatch =========================================================================== Title : Blood Circuit Death Match 2 Filename : BldCtDM2.wad Release date : 10/16/2021 Author : Reviver Email Address : [email protected] Other Files By Author : BldCrtDM.wad Misc. Author Info : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating system, and applications, with the purpose to improve performance. Description : Prepare yourself, for what you have decided to witness is not exactly like what you have experienced before! Prepare to partake of the realized unity of blood and technology, in a domain that exists only for energy. . . . an area that fuels from the blood of the dead continuously, and then recycles the waste products. . . . Prepare to enter the realm of Blood Circuit Death Match 2, an entirely new arena! Can you stay alive for very long in an area such as this, that offers death, in one form or another, to those determined enough to enter it? If you accept such a challenge, then know even more of what awaits you in this pre-destined environment: Weapons: Shotgun, Super Shotgun, Chaingun. Ammo for: Shotgun, Super Shotgun, Chaingun. Items: (x1)Green Armor;Stim Packs;Medikits;(x1)Berserk Pack. This level easily handles 2, 3, or 4 players. It has 10 Death Match starts. If you enjoy this level, please do me a favor and share it with others whom have similar tastes in Doom 2 Death Match maps. I know this type of Death Match level is not going to please everyone who obtains BldCtDM2.wad. If you love this level, and grant me this favor, even if it's by word-of-mouth, I will be in your gratitude and you will have my appreciation. Additional Credits to : Episode 1, Mission 5 provided initial inspiration to create a new level. Nostalgia for it brought me back to Doom 2 Deathmatch map construction. =========================================================================== * What is included * New levels : 1(Map01 Replacement) Sounds : No Music : Yes(from Ultimate Doom)(E1M5 theme) Graphics : Yes(from the Steam version of Doom64.wad) Dehacked/BEX Patch : No Demos : No Other : No Other files required : GZDoom's files, or an alternative source port having GZDoom's texture rendering capabilities, such as ZDoom. Blood Circuit Death Match 2 IS NOT 100% compatible with 'vanilla' Doom and source ports that emulate DOS Doom 2. * Play Information * Game : DOOM2 Map # : Map01 Single Player : Player starts only Cooperative 2-4 Player : Player starts only Deathmatch 2-4 Player : Designed for Other game styles : Yes[Supports various dmflag setting(s) possibilities] Difficulty Settings : Implemented(The lower the skill level, the more health that exists) * Construction * Base : New from scratch Build Time : A little over 6 days, with much planning. Editor(s) used : DeePsea, SLADE Known Bugs : Doom 64's texture files will not load properly with vanilla Doom 2's functions. GZDoom and source ports more or less equal to GZDoom render those texture graphics without trouble. May Not Run With : Crispy/Marshmallow Doom. . . . technically BldCtDM2.wad does load using these source ports, but it will not display the converted Doom 64 graphics while rendering successfully native Doom 2 textures. Tested With : Marshmallow Doom 0.79;GZDoom g4.7.0;Zandronum 3.0;Q-Zandronum 3.0 * Copyright / Permissions * Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for modification or reuse. Permissions have been obtained from original authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file. You MAY distribute this file. You may distribute this file in any electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc). I have received permission from the original authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow further distribution.

