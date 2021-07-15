4,619 ONLINE

Brick Death Match 2

Description      Baron of Hell-themed shrine where a battle and demonic               ...

File Description

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 15th July 2021 5:40pm

===========================================================================
Title                   : Brick Death Match 2
Filename                : BrickDM2.wad
Release date            : 07/11/2021
Author                  : Reviver
Email Address           : CasualExplorer@Mail.com
Other Files By Author   : BrickDM.wad
Misc. Author Info       : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating
                          system, and applications, with the purpose to improve
                          performance.

Description             : Baron of Hell-themed shrine where a battle and demonic
                          ritual involving friend and foe alike transpired.
                          Shells and bullets, along with corpses, populate this
                          battle ground.

                          Green, grey, silver, and brown colors co-ordinate
                          to create a gritty, dark, and menacing environment.
                          Whenever possible, a variety of texture graphics are
                          used to create a more visually-impacting scenery.
                          Special care was taken with the lighting for all
                          areas, though for dramatic or sullen visual effect,
                          some exceptions with how a room or item is
                          presented will not represent real-world lighting.

                          Strategize well, and be prepared to not rely only
                          on one weapon, for as you will see, certain areas
                          in this small level make certain weapons less than
                          highly effective.  Use the physical properties of
                          of the battle ground to your advantage, and don't
                          be afraid to USE barriers, for they may open a
                          path to you, or possibly create a chance to more
                          accurately aim and to connect with your current
                          chosen weapon.  Improvise as well, for this level
                          caters to creative combat styles.  Try to make
                          every single strike or shot you fire count!

                          This level is designed for 1 vs 1 player.  I did
                          put in 8 Deathmatch Starts, BUT. . . . if you decide
                          to play with more than 1 opponent, expect to
                          encounter your enemy VERY OFTEN. . . . PERHAPS
                          TOO OFTEN!

                          If you enjoy this level, please do me a favor
                          and share it with others whom have similar
                          tastes in Doom 2 Death Match maps.  I know
                          this type of Death Match level is not going
                          to please everyone who obtains BrickDM2.wad.
                          If you love this level, and grant me this favor,
                          even if it's by word-of-mouth, I will be
                          in your gratitude and you will have my
                          appreciation.

Additional Credits to   : Episode 1 Mission 8 from Ultimate Doom, as I
                          gathered some inspiration from that level.
===========================================================================
* What is included *

New levels              : 1(Map01 Replacement)
Sounds                  : No
Music                   : Yes
Graphics                : No
Dehacked/BEX Patch      : No
Demos                   : No
Other                   : Yes(Preview image, in .png format, from one of the
                          rooms in Brick Death Match 2, taken using GZDoom
                          with some higher quality settings enabled)
Other files required    : None, other than Doom2.wad from Doom 2: Hell on
                          Earth.


* Play Information *

Game                    : DOOM2
Map #                   : Map01
Single Player           : Player starts only
Cooperative 2-4 Player  : Player starts only
Deathmatch 2-4 Player   : Designed for
Other game styles       : Not on purpose. . . .
Difficulty Settings     : Not implemented


* Construction *

Base                    : New from scratch
Build Time              : About 3 Days, with much planning. 
Editor(s) used          : DeePsea
Known Bugs              : No known bugs. . . .
May Not Run With        : No known such problems. . . .
Tested With             : Crispy Doom 0.79; GZDoom g4.6.0



* Copyright / Permissions *

Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for
modification or reuse.  Permissions have been obtained from original
authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file.

You MAY distribute this file.  You may distribute this file in any
electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc).
I have received permission from the original
authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow
further distribution.


The Usual: ftp://archives.gamers.org/pub/idgames/ and mirrors
Web sites: https://www.moddb.com/mods/doom-2-deathmatch-map/addons/brick-deathmatch-brick-death-match-2

CasualExplorer


52 XP

Registered 15th July 2021

0 Files Uploaded

