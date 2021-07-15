=========================================================================== Title : Brick Death Match 2 Filename : BrickDM2.wad Release date : 07/11/2021 Author : Reviver Email Address : CasualExplorer@Mail.com Other Files By Author : BrickDM.wad Misc. Author Info : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating system, and applications, with the purpose to improve performance. Description : Baron of Hell-themed shrine where a battle and demonic ritual involving friend and foe alike transpired. Shells and bullets, along with corpses, populate this battle ground. Green, grey, silver, and brown colors co-ordinate to create a gritty, dark, and menacing environment. Whenever possible, a variety of texture graphics are used to create a more visually-impacting scenery. Special care was taken with the lighting for all areas, though for dramatic or sullen visual effect, some exceptions with how a room or item is presented will not represent real-world lighting. Strategize well, and be prepared to not rely only on one weapon, for as you will see, certain areas in this small level make certain weapons less than highly effective. Use the physical properties of of the battle ground to your advantage, and don't be afraid to USE barriers, for they may open a path to you, or possibly create a chance to more accurately aim and to connect with your current chosen weapon. Improvise as well, for this level caters to creative combat styles. Try to make every single strike or shot you fire count! This level is designed for 1 vs 1 player. I did put in 8 Deathmatch Starts, BUT. . . . if you decide to play with more than 1 opponent, expect to encounter your enemy VERY OFTEN. . . . PERHAPS TOO OFTEN! If you enjoy this level, please do me a favor and share it with others whom have similar tastes in Doom 2 Death Match maps. I know this type of Death Match level is not going to please everyone who obtains BrickDM2.wad. If you love this level, and grant me this favor, even if it's by word-of-mouth, I will be in your gratitude and you will have my appreciation. Additional Credits to : Episode 1 Mission 8 from Ultimate Doom, as I gathered some inspiration from that level. =========================================================================== * What is included * New levels : 1(Map01 Replacement) Sounds : No Music : Yes Graphics : No Dehacked/BEX Patch : No Demos : No Other : Yes(Preview image, in .png format, from one of the rooms in Brick Death Match 2, taken using GZDoom with some higher quality settings enabled) Other files required : None, other than Doom2.wad from Doom 2: Hell on Earth. * Play Information * Game : DOOM2 Map # : Map01 Single Player : Player starts only Cooperative 2-4 Player : Player starts only Deathmatch 2-4 Player : Designed for Other game styles : Not on purpose. . . . Difficulty Settings : Not implemented * Construction * Base : New from scratch Build Time : About 3 Days, with much planning. Editor(s) used : DeePsea Known Bugs : No known bugs. . . . May Not Run With : No known such problems. . . . Tested With : Crispy Doom 0.79; GZDoom g4.6.0 * Copyright / Permissions * Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for modification or reuse. Permissions have been obtained from original authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file. You MAY distribute this file. You may distribute this file in any electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc). I have received permission from the original authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow further distribution. The Usual: ftp://archives.gamers.org/pub/idgames/ and mirrors Web sites: https://www.moddb.com/mods/doom-2-deathmatch-map/addons/brick-deathmatch-brick-death-match-2

