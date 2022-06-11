DSheolDM(Denial_of_Sheol_Death_Match)

“Who can live and not see death, or who can escape the power of the grave?”
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 11th June 2022 6:17pm
=========================================================================== Advanced engine needed : GZDoom/ZDoom/Zandronum/Q-Zandronum/Equivalent Source Port Primary purpose : Deathmatch =========================================================================== Title : Denial_of_Sheol_Death_Match Filename : DSheolDM.wad Release date : 06/08/2022 Email Address : [email protected] Other Files By Author : RvrSsDM3.wad Misc. Author Info : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating system, and applications, with the purpose to improve performance. Description : “Who can live and not see death, or who can escape the power of the grave?” Psalm 89:48 “Their love, their hate and their jealousy have long since vanished; never again will they have a part in anything that happens under the sun.” Ecclesiastes 9:6 “The realm of the dead below is all astir to meet you at your coming; it rouses the spirits of the departed to greet you— all those who were leaders in the world; it makes them rise from their thrones— all those who were kings over the nations. They will all respond, they will say to you, “You also have become weak, as we are; you have become like us.” Isaiah 14:9 “Multitudes who sleep in the dust of the earth will awake: some to everlasting life, others to shame and everlasting contempt.” Daniel 12:2 Sheol, the realm of souls having departed their flesh; Sheol, the dimension of the Earth having consumed dark; Sheol, the fate of all born being born from woman: Denial of Sheol is impossible. . . Additional Credits to : A friend providing custom music for Denial_of_Sheol_Death_Match. As per his wishes, here is a link to his YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQEfzgMLzShgZtfmJSpadFQ Here his original compositions can be found. Arrow for providing feedback during testing and development. =========================================================================== * What is included * New levels : 1(Map01 Replacement) Sounds : No Music : Yes("Illusive_Shadows" is the name of this song imported in MP3 Format) Graphics : Yes(from the Steam version of Doom64.wad)+{modified Doom II & Doom 64 textures) Dehacked/BEX Patch : No Demos : No Other : No Other files required : GZDoom's files, or an alternative source port having GZDoom's texture rendering capabilities, such as ZDoom. Denial_of_Sheol_Death_Match IS NOT 100% compatible with 'vanilla' Doom and source ports that emulate DOS Doom 2. * Play Information * Game : DOOM2 Map # : Map01 Single Player : Player starts only Cooperative 2-4 Player : Player starts only Deathmatch 2-4 Player : Designed for Other game styles : Yes[Supports various dmflag setting(s) possibilities] Difficulty Settings : No * Construction * Base : New from scratch Build Time : Well, longer than usual. Much time was spent planning. Editor(s) used : DeePsea, SLADE, GIMP. Known Bugs : Doom 64's texture files will not load properly with vanilla Doom 2's functions. GZDoom and source ports more or less equal to GZDoom render those texture graphics without trouble. May Not Run With : Crispy/Marshmallow Doom. . . . technically DSheolDM.wad does load using these source ports, but it will not display the converted Doom 64 graphics while rendering successfully native Doom 2 textures. Tested With : Marshmallow Doom 0.79;GZDoom g4.7.1;Zandronum 3.0;Q-Zandronum 3.0 * Copyright / Permissions * Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for modification or reuse. Permissions have been obtained from original authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file. You MAY distribute this file. You may distribute this file in any electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc). I have received permission from the original authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow further distribution.
