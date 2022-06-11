DSheolDM(Denial_of_Sheol_Death_Match)

“Who can live and not see death, or who can escape the power of the grave?”

Psalm 89:48





“Their love, their hate and their jealousy have long since vanished;

never again will they have a part in anything that happens under the sun.”

Ecclesiastes 9:6





“The realm of the dead below is all astir to meet you at your coming;

it rouses the spirits of the departed to greet you— all those who were leaders in the world;

it makes them rise from their thrones— all those who were kings over the nations.

They will all respond, they will say to you, “You also have become weak, as we are; you have become like us.”

Isaiah 14:9





“Multitudes who sleep in the dust of the earth will awake: some to everlasting life,

others to shame and everlasting contempt.”

Daniel 12:2





Sheol, the realm of souls having departed their flesh;

Sheol, the dimension of the Earth having consumed dark;

Sheol, the fate of all born being born from woman:

Denial of Sheol is impossible. . .