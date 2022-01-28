=========================================================================== Advanced engine needed : GZDoom/ZDoom/Zandronum/Q-Zandronum/Equivalent Source Port Primary purpose : Deathmatch =========================================================================== Title : Reviver_Series_Death_Match_2 Filename : RvrSsDM2.wad Release date : 01/27/2022 Email Address : [email protected] Other Files By Author : RvrSrsDM.wad Misc. Author Info : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating system, and applications, with the purpose to improve performance. Description : Death and corruption of what is natural and pure; A location where few human souls dare to set foot; A land where the arcane merges with technology: Welcome to a place that challenges those entering it. Reviver_Series_Death_Match_2(RvrSsDM2) is journey into a series of battles to determine the victor. This champion will claim control over this forsaken and cursed land, and all items within its boundaries! If you enjoy this level, please do me a favor and share it with others whom have similar tastes in Doom 2 Death Match maps. I know this type of Death Match level is not going to please everyone who obtains RvrSsDM2.wad. If you love this level, and grant me this favor, even if it's by word-of-mouth, I will be in your gratitude and you will have my appreciation. Additional Credits to : Colton(also known as Arrowhead/Arrow) for assisting with suggestions and easing the brainstorming process while the prototype versions were being refined into their ultimate form as the final version release RvrSsDM2.wad. I was inspired largely, as a creative inception, by E2M8 of Doom II: Hell on Earth. Various First Person Shooters created by id Software and their competitors helped me sharpen a basic guiding concept for developing and structuring RvrSsDM2.wad. =========================================================================== * What is included * New levels : 1(Map01 Replacement) Sounds : No Music : Yes(from Ultimate Doom)(E2M8) Graphics : Yes(from the Steam version of Doom64.wad) Dehacked/BEX Patch : No Demos : No Other : No Other files required : GZDoom's files, or an alternative source port having GZDoom's texture rendering capabilities, such as ZDoom. Reviver_Series_Death_Match_2 IS NOT 100% compatible with 'vanilla' Doom and source ports that emulate DOS Doom 2. * Play Information * Game : DOOM2 Map # : Map01 Single Player : Player starts only Cooperative 2-4 Player : Player starts only Deathmatch 2-4 Player : Designed for Other game styles : Yes[Supports various dmflag setting(s) possibilities] Difficulty Settings : No * Construction * Base : New from scratch Build Time : A little over 4 days, with much planning, and help from Colton/Arrow/Arrowhead Editor(s) used : DeePsea, SLADE Known Bugs : Doom 64's texture files will not load properly with vanilla Doom 2's functions. GZDoom and source ports more or less equal to GZDoom render those texture graphics without trouble. May Not Run With : Crispy/Marshmallow Doom. . . . technically RvrSsDM2.wad does load using these source ports, but it will not display the converted Doom 64 graphics while rendering successfully native Doom 2 textures. Tested With : Marshmallow Doom 0.79;GZDoom g4.7.1;Zandronum 3.0;Q-Zandronum 3.0 * Copyright / Permissions * Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for modification or reuse. Permissions have been obtained from original authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file. You MAY distribute this file. You may distribute this file in any electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc). I have received permission from the original authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow further distribution.

