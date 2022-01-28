835 ONLINE

Reviver_Series_Death_Match_2(RvrSsDM2)

In the wastelands, near a secluded area, lies a place that is rumored to be a sanctuary for demons.Often serene, in its own strange way, is...

File Description

In the wastelands, near a secluded area, lies a place that is rumored to be a sanctuary for demons.

Often serene, in its own strange way, is a shrine where it is said magic rituals are performed stylized in the dark arts.

Items from humans have appeared within this zone, including weapons and equipment that once belonged to human soldiers.

Though this ground is, if the legends are true, sacred to evil entities that are not entirely human, there exists intelligence

that suggests that violence involving destructive powers has occurred inside the boundaries of this obscured area. . . .

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 28th January 2022 1:14am

Screenshots
Readme 
===========================================================================
Advanced engine needed  : GZDoom/ZDoom/Zandronum/Q-Zandronum/Equivalent Source Port
Primary purpose         : Deathmatch
===========================================================================
Title                   : Reviver_Series_Death_Match_2
Filename                : RvrSsDM2.wad
Release date            : 01/27/2022
Email Address           : [email protected]
Other Files By Author   : RvrSrsDM.wad
Misc. Author Info       : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating
                          system, and applications, with the purpose to improve
                          performance.

Description             : Death and corruption of what is natural and pure;
                          A location where few human souls dare to set foot;
                          A land where the arcane merges with technology:
                          Welcome to a place that challenges those entering it.

                          Reviver_Series_Death_Match_2(RvrSsDM2) is journey
                          into a series of battles to determine the victor.
                          This champion will claim control over this
                          forsaken and cursed land, and all items within
                          its boundaries!

                          If you enjoy this level, please do me a favor
                          and share it with others whom have similar
                          tastes in Doom 2 Death Match maps.  I know
                          this type of Death Match level is not going
                          to please everyone who obtains RvrSsDM2.wad.
                          If you love this level, and grant me this favor,
                          even if it's by word-of-mouth, I will be
                          in your gratitude and you will have my
                          appreciation.

Additional Credits to   : Colton(also known as Arrowhead/Arrow) for assisting with
                          suggestions and easing the brainstorming process
                          while the prototype versions were being refined
                          into their ultimate form as the final version
                          release RvrSsDM2.wad.

                          I was inspired largely, as a creative inception,
                          by E2M8 of Doom II: Hell on Earth.

                          Various First Person Shooters created by id Software
                          and their competitors helped me sharpen a basic
                          guiding concept for developing and structuring
                          RvrSsDM2.wad.
                          
===========================================================================
* What is included *

New levels              : 1(Map01 Replacement)
Sounds                  : No
Music                   : Yes(from Ultimate Doom)(E2M8)
Graphics                : Yes(from the Steam version of Doom64.wad)
Dehacked/BEX Patch      : No
Demos                   : No
Other                   : No
Other files required    : GZDoom's files, or an alternative source port
                          having GZDoom's texture rendering capabilities,
                          such as ZDoom.
                          Reviver_Series_Death_Match_2 IS NOT 100% compatible with
                          'vanilla' Doom and source ports that emulate DOS Doom 2.


* Play Information *

Game                    : DOOM2
Map #                   : Map01
Single Player           : Player starts only
Cooperative 2-4 Player  : Player starts only
Deathmatch 2-4 Player   : Designed for
Other game styles       : Yes[Supports various dmflag setting(s) possibilities]
Difficulty Settings     : No


* Construction *

Base                    : New from scratch
Build Time              : A little over 4 days, with much planning, and help
                          from Colton/Arrow/Arrowhead 
Editor(s) used          : DeePsea, SLADE
Known Bugs              : Doom 64's texture files will not load
                          properly with vanilla Doom 2's functions.
                          GZDoom and source ports more or less
                          equal to GZDoom render those texture
                          graphics without trouble.
May Not Run With        : Crispy/Marshmallow Doom. . . . technically
                          RvrSsDM2.wad does load using these source
                          ports, but it will not display the converted
                          Doom 64 graphics while rendering successfully
                          native Doom 2 textures.
Tested With             : Marshmallow Doom 0.79;GZDoom g4.7.1;Zandronum 3.0;Q-Zandronum 3.0



* Copyright / Permissions *

Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for
modification or reuse.  Permissions have been obtained from original
authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file.

You MAY distribute this file.  You may distribute this file in any
electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc).
I have received permission from the original
authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow
further distribution.

Comments on this File

CasualExplorer

Unprofessional Modder


225 XP

Registered 16th July 2021

6 Files Uploaded

