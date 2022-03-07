Reviver_Series_Death_Match_3(RvrSsDM3)

=========================================================================== Advanced engine needed : GZDoom/ZDoom/Zandronum/Q-Zandronum/Equivalent Source Port Primary purpose : Deathmatch =========================================================================== Title : Reviver_Series_Death_Match_3 Filename : RvrSsDM3.wad Release date : 03/06/2022 Email Address : [email protected] Other Files By Author : RvrSsDM2.wad Misc. Author Info : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating system, and applications, with the purpose to improve performance. Description : What your eyes see is not easily believed, for this a domain that defies humanity's perception of reality. Technology exists here that appears to be magic; Symbols alien to you adorn your surroundings; Death and destruction have left behind their clues: It is undeniable that you have entered a zone of death and mayhem. 10 Deathmatch Starts Shotgun, Super Shotgun, Rocket Launcher and BFG9000. Designed for 1 vs 1 player duels. If you enjoy this level, please do me a favor and share it with others whom have similar tastes in Doom 2 Death Match maps. I know this type of Death Match level is not going to please everyone who obtains RvrSsDM3.wad. If you love this level, and grant me this favor, even if it's by word-of-mouth, I will be in your gratitude and you will have my appreciation. Additional Credits to : A friend providing custom music for Reviver_Series_Death_Match_3. As per his wishes, here is a link to his YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQEfzgMLzShgZtfmJSpadFQ Here his original compositions can be found. His feedback helped during the map development process as well. =========================================================================== * What is included * New levels : 1(Map01 Replacement) Sounds : No Music : Yes("Loudly" is the name of this song imported.) Graphics : Yes(from the Steam version of Doom64.wad) Dehacked/BEX Patch : No Demos : No Other : No Other files required : GZDoom's files, or an alternative source port having GZDoom's texture rendering capabilities, such as ZDoom. Reviver_Series_Death_Match_3 IS NOT 100% compatible with 'vanilla' Doom and source ports that emulate DOS Doom 2. * Play Information * Game : DOOM2 Map # : Map01 Single Player : Player starts only Cooperative 2-4 Player : Player starts only Deathmatch 2-4 Player : Designed for Other game styles : Yes[Supports various dmflag setting(s) possibilities] Difficulty Settings : No * Construction * Base : New from scratch Build Time : A little over 3 days. Editor(s) used : DeePsea, SLADE Known Bugs : Doom 64's texture files will not load properly with vanilla Doom 2's functions. GZDoom and source ports more or less equal to GZDoom render those texture graphics without trouble. May Not Run With : Crispy/Marshmallow Doom. . . . technically RvrSsDM3.wad does load using these source ports, but it will not display the converted Doom 64 graphics while rendering successfully native Doom 2 textures. Tested With : Marshmallow Doom 0.79;GZDoom g4.7.1;Zandronum 3.0;Q-Zandronum 3.0 * Copyright / Permissions * Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for modification or reuse. Permissions have been obtained from original authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file. You MAY distribute this file. You may distribute this file in any electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc). I have received permission from the original authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow further distribution.

