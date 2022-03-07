1,568 ONLINE

Reviver_Series_Death_Match_3(RvrSsDM3)

What your eyes see is not easily believed, for this a domain that defies humanity's perception of reality. Technology exists here that appears to be magic;

File Description

What your eyes see is not easily believed, for this

a domain that defies humanity's perception of reality.

Technology exists here that appears to be magic;

Symbols alien to you adorn your surroundings;

Death and destruction have left behind their clues:

It is undeniable that you have entered a zone of death and mayhem.


A friend providing custom music for Reviver_Series_Death_Match_3:

As per his wishes, here is a link to his YouTube Channel:


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQEfzgMLzShgZtfmJSpadFQ

===========================================================================
Advanced engine needed  : GZDoom/ZDoom/Zandronum/Q-Zandronum/Equivalent Source Port
Primary purpose         : Deathmatch
===========================================================================
Title                   : Reviver_Series_Death_Match_3
Filename                : RvrSsDM3.wad
Release date            : 03/06/2022
Email Address           : [email protected]
Other Files By Author   : RvrSsDM2.wad
Misc. Author Info       : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating
                          system, and applications, with the purpose to improve
                          performance.

Description             : What your eyes see is not easily believed, for this
                          a domain that defies humanity's perception of reality.
                          Technology exists here that appears to be magic;
                          Symbols alien to you adorn your surroundings;
                          Death and destruction have left behind their clues:
                          It is undeniable that you have entered a zone of death and mayhem.

                          10 Deathmatch Starts

                          Shotgun, Super Shotgun, Rocket Launcher and BFG9000.

                          Designed for 1 vs 1 player duels.                         

                          If you enjoy this level, please do me a favor
                          and share it with others whom have similar
                          tastes in Doom 2 Death Match maps.  I know
                          this type of Death Match level is not going
                          to please everyone who obtains RvrSsDM3.wad.
                          If you love this level, and grant me this favor,
                          even if it's by word-of-mouth, I will be
                          in your gratitude and you will have my
                          appreciation.

Additional Credits to   : A friend providing custom music for Reviver_Series_Death_Match_3.
                          As per his wishes, here is a link to his YouTube Channel:
                          https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQEfzgMLzShgZtfmJSpadFQ 
                          Here his original compositions can be found.  His feedback
                          helped during the map development process as well.
                          
===========================================================================
* What is included *

New levels              : 1(Map01 Replacement)
Sounds                  : No
Music                   : Yes("Loudly" is the name of this song imported.)
Graphics                : Yes(from the Steam version of Doom64.wad)
Dehacked/BEX Patch      : No
Demos                   : No
Other                   : No
Other files required    : GZDoom's files, or an alternative source port
                          having GZDoom's texture rendering capabilities,
                          such as ZDoom.
                          Reviver_Series_Death_Match_3 IS NOT 100% compatible with
                          'vanilla' Doom and source ports that emulate DOS Doom 2.


* Play Information *

Game                    : DOOM2
Map #                   : Map01
Single Player           : Player starts only
Cooperative 2-4 Player  : Player starts only
Deathmatch 2-4 Player   : Designed for
Other game styles       : Yes[Supports various dmflag setting(s) possibilities]
Difficulty Settings     : No


* Construction *

Base                    : New from scratch
Build Time              : A little over 3 days. 
Editor(s) used          : DeePsea, SLADE
Known Bugs              : Doom 64's texture files will not load
                          properly with vanilla Doom 2's functions.
                          GZDoom and source ports more or less
                          equal to GZDoom render those texture
                          graphics without trouble.
May Not Run With        : Crispy/Marshmallow Doom. . . . technically
                          RvrSsDM3.wad does load using these source
                          ports, but it will not display the converted
                          Doom 64 graphics while rendering successfully
                          native Doom 2 textures.
Tested With             : Marshmallow Doom 0.79;GZDoom g4.7.1;Zandronum 3.0;Q-Zandronum 3.0



* Copyright / Permissions *

Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for
modification or reuse.  Permissions have been obtained from original
authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file.

You MAY distribute this file.  You may distribute this file in any
electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc).
I have received permission from the original
authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow
further distribution.

