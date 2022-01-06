Reviver_Series_Death_Match(RvrSrsDM)

Twitter site: "Doom Level Projects"

Tumblr site: "Doom-Level-Projects"





Advanced engine needed : GZDoom/ZDoom/Zandronum/Q-Zandronum/Equivalent Source Port

Primary purpose : Deathmatch

Title : Reviver_Series_Death_Match

Filename : RvrSrsDM.wad

Release date : 01/05/2022

Email Address : [email protected]

Other Files By Author : BldCtDM2.wad

Misc. Author Info : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating

system, and applications, with the purpose to improve

performance.





Description : Dreary to behold, this enemy military base is small,

but provides large amounts of battles in rapid frequencies.

Beware if you enter this lethal place, for one miscalculation

or one missed shot could become the cause of your death.





Strong executed strategies and fast and accurate reflexes will

increase your chances to survive these heated encounters.





Weapons: Shotgun, Super Shotgun, Chaingun, Rocket Launcher,

Plasma Gun, and BFG9000.





Items: (x1)Blue Armor;(x6)Stim Packs;(x1)Back Pack





This level is primarily designed for tense 2 player

Deathmatches. Optimized for duels, though 3

players might enjoy the intense battles shared.

There are 4 Deathmatch Starts placed in the map.





If you enjoy this level, please do me a favor

and share it with others whom have similar

tastes in Doom 2 Death Match maps. I know

this type of Death Match level is not going

to please everyone who obtains RvrSrsDM.wad.

If you love this level, and grant me this favor,

even if it's by word-of-mouth, I will be

in your gratitude and you will have my

appreciation.





Additional Credits to : Id Software and their rivals due to the various

First Person Shooter games I played as research

before this Deathmatch wad's planning, and during

crafting what would become the final version of

RvrSrsDM.wad.

* What is included *





New levels : 1(Map01 Replacement)

Sounds : No

Music : Yes(from Ultimate Doom)(E1M8 theme)

Graphics : Yes(from the Steam version of Doom64.wad)

Dehacked/BEX Patch : No

Demos : No

Other : No

Other files required : GZDoom's files, or an alternative source port

having GZDoom's texture rendering capabilities,

such as ZDoom.

Reviver_Series_Death_Match IS NOT 100% compatible with

'vanilla' Doom and source ports that emulate DOS Doom 2.









* Play Information *





Game : DOOM2

Map # : Map01

Single Player : Player starts only

Cooperative 2-4 Player : Player starts only

Deathmatch 2-4 Player : Designed for

Other game styles : Yes[Supports various dmflag setting(s) possibilities]

Difficulty Settings : No, though there is balanced gameplay, regardless of

what skill level is used.









* Construction *





Base : New from scratch

Build Time : A little over 4 days, with much planning.

Editor(s) used : DeePsea, SLADE

Known Bugs : Doom 64's texture files will not load

properly with vanilla Doom 2's functions.

GZDoom and source ports more or less

equal to GZDoom render those texture

graphics without trouble.

May Not Run With : Crispy/Marshmallow Doom. . . . technically

BldCtDM2.wad does load using these source

ports, but it will not display the converted

Doom 64 graphics while rendering successfully

native Doom 2 textures.

Tested With : Marshmallow Doom 0.79;GZDoom g4.7.1;Zandronum 3.0;Q-Zandronum 3.0













* Copyright / Permissions *





Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for

modification or reuse. Permissions have been obtained from original

authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file.





You MAY distribute this file. You may distribute this file in any

electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc).

I have received permission from the original

authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow

further distribution.