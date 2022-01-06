2,067 ONLINE

Reviver_Series_Death_Match(RvrSrsDM)

Twitter site: "Doom Level Projects"Tumblr site: "D...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Doom 2: Hell on Earth
  • 59KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Twitter site: "Doom Level Projects"

Tumblr site: "Doom-Level-Projects"


Advanced engine needed  : GZDoom/ZDoom/Zandronum/Q-Zandronum/Equivalent Source Port

Primary purpose         : Deathmatch

Title                   : Reviver_Series_Death_Match

Filename                : RvrSrsDM.wad

Release date            : 01/05/2022

Email Address           : [email protected]

Other Files By Author   : BldCtDM2.wad

Misc. Author Info       : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating

                          system, and applications, with the purpose to improve

                          performance.


Description             : Dreary to behold, this enemy military base is small,

                          but provides large amounts of battles in rapid frequencies.

                          Beware if you enter this lethal place, for one miscalculation

                          or one missed shot could become the cause of your death.


                          Strong executed strategies and fast and accurate reflexes will

                          increase your chances to survive these heated encounters.


                          Weapons: Shotgun, Super Shotgun, Chaingun, Rocket Launcher,

                                   Plasma Gun, and BFG9000.


                          Items: (x1)Blue Armor;(x6)Stim Packs;(x1)Back Pack


                          This level is primarily designed for tense 2 player

                          Deathmatches.  Optimized for duels, though 3

                          players might enjoy the intense battles shared.

                          There are 4 Deathmatch Starts placed in the map.


                          If you enjoy this level, please do me a favor

                          and share it with others whom have similar

                          tastes in Doom 2 Death Match maps.  I know

                          this type of Death Match level is not going

                          to please everyone who obtains RvrSrsDM.wad.

                          If you love this level, and grant me this favor,

                          even if it's by word-of-mouth, I will be

                          in your gratitude and you will have my

                          appreciation.


Additional Credits to   : Id Software and their rivals due to the various

                          First Person Shooter games I played as research

                          before this Deathmatch wad's planning, and during

                          crafting what would become the final version of

                          RvrSrsDM.wad.

                          

* What is included *


New levels              : 1(Map01 Replacement)

Sounds                  : No

Music                   : Yes(from Ultimate Doom)(E1M8 theme)

Graphics                : Yes(from the Steam version of Doom64.wad)

Dehacked/BEX Patch      : No

Demos                   : No

Other                   : No

Other files required    : GZDoom's files, or an alternative source port

                          having GZDoom's texture rendering capabilities,

                          such as ZDoom.

                          Reviver_Series_Death_Match IS NOT 100% compatible with

                          'vanilla' Doom and source ports that emulate DOS Doom 2.



* Play Information *


Game                    : DOOM2

Map #                   : Map01

Single Player           : Player starts only

Cooperative 2-4 Player  : Player starts only

Deathmatch 2-4 Player   : Designed for

Other game styles       : Yes[Supports various dmflag setting(s) possibilities]

Difficulty Settings     : No, though there is balanced gameplay, regardless of

                          what skill level is used.



* Construction *


Base                    : New from scratch

Build Time              : A little over 4 days, with much planning. 

Editor(s) used          : DeePsea, SLADE

Known Bugs              : Doom 64's texture files will not load

                          properly with vanilla Doom 2's functions.

                          GZDoom and source ports more or less

                          equal to GZDoom render those texture

                          graphics without trouble.

May Not Run With        : Crispy/Marshmallow Doom. . . . technically

                          BldCtDM2.wad does load using these source

                          ports, but it will not display the converted

                          Doom 64 graphics while rendering successfully

                          native Doom 2 textures.

Tested With             : Marshmallow Doom 0.79;GZDoom g4.7.1;Zandronum 3.0;Q-Zandronum 3.0




* Copyright / Permissions *


Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for

modification or reuse.  Permissions have been obtained from original

authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file.


You MAY distribute this file.  You may distribute this file in any

electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc).

I have received permission from the original

authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow

further distribution.

Read More

Download '209990-178947-RvrSrsDM.zip' (59KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 6th January 2022 6:46am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
===========================================================================
Twitter site: "Doom Level Projects"
Tumblr site: "Doom-Level-Projects"

Advanced engine needed  : GZDoom/ZDoom/Zandronum/Q-Zandronum/Equivalent Source Port
Primary purpose         : Deathmatch
===========================================================================
Title                   : Reviver_Series_Death_Match
Filename                : RvrSrsDM.wad
Release date            : 01/05/2022
Email Address           : [email protected]
Other Files By Author   : BldCtDM2.wad
Misc. Author Info       : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating
                          system, and applications, with the purpose to improve
                          performance.

Description             : Dreary to behold, this enemy military base is small,
                          but provides large amounts of battles in rapid frequencies.
                          Beware if you enter this lethal place, for one miscalculation
                          or one missed shot could become the cause of your death.

                          Strong executed strategies and fast and accurate reflexes will
                          increase your chances to survive these heated encounters.

                          Weapons: Shotgun, Super Shotgun, Chaingun, Rocket Launcher,
                                   Plasma Gun, and BFG9000.

                          Items: (x1)Blue Armor;(x6)Stim Packs;(x1)Back Pack

                          This level is primarily designed for tense 2 player
                          Deathmatches.  Optimized for duels, though 3
                          players might enjoy the intense battles shared.
                          There are 4 Deathmatch Starts placed in the map.

                          If you enjoy this level, please do me a favor
                          and share it with others whom have similar
                          tastes in Doom 2 Death Match maps.  I know
                          this type of Death Match level is not going
                          to please everyone who obtains RvrSrsDM.wad.
                          If you love this level, and grant me this favor,
                          even if it's by word-of-mouth, I will be
                          in your gratitude and you will have my
                          appreciation.

Additional Credits to   : Id Software and their rivals due to the various
                          First Person Shooter games I played as research
                          before this Deathmatch wad's planning, and during
                          crafting what would become the final version of
                          RvrSrsDM.wad.
                          
===========================================================================
* What is included *

New levels              : 1(Map01 Replacement)
Sounds                  : No
Music                   : Yes(from Ultimate Doom)(E1M8 theme)
Graphics                : Yes(from the Steam version of Doom64.wad)
Dehacked/BEX Patch      : No
Demos                   : No
Other                   : No
Other files required    : GZDoom's files, or an alternative source port
                          having GZDoom's texture rendering capabilities,
                          such as ZDoom.
                          Reviver_Series_Death_Match IS NOT 100% compatible with
                          'vanilla' Doom and source ports that emulate DOS Doom 2.


* Play Information *

Game                    : DOOM2
Map #                   : Map01
Single Player           : Player starts only
Cooperative 2-4 Player  : Player starts only
Deathmatch 2-4 Player   : Designed for
Other game styles       : Yes[Supports various dmflag setting(s) possibilities]
Difficulty Settings     : No, though there is balanced gameplay, regardless of
                          what skill level is used.


* Construction *

Base                    : New from scratch
Build Time              : A little over 4 days, with much planning. 
Editor(s) used          : DeePsea, SLADE
Known Bugs              : Doom 64's texture files will not load
                          properly with vanilla Doom 2's functions.
                          GZDoom and source ports more or less
                          equal to GZDoom render those texture
                          graphics without trouble.
May Not Run With        : Crispy/Marshmallow Doom. . . . technically
                          BldCtDM2.wad does load using these source
                          ports, but it will not display the converted
                          Doom 64 graphics while rendering successfully
                          native Doom 2 textures.
Tested With             : Marshmallow Doom 0.79;GZDoom g4.7.1;Zandronum 3.0;Q-Zandronum 3.0



* Copyright / Permissions *

Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for
modification or reuse.  Permissions have been obtained from original
authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file.

You MAY distribute this file.  You may distribute this file in any
electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc).
I have received permission from the original
authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow
further distribution.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

CasualExplorer

Unprofessional Modder


224 XP

Registered 16th July 2021

5 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File