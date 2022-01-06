Reviver_Series_Death_Match(RvrSrsDM)

Twitter site: "Doom Level Projects"
Tumblr site: "Doom-Level-Projects"
Advanced engine needed : GZDoom/ZDoom/Zandronum/Q-Zandronum/Equivalent Source Port
Primary purpose : Deathmatch
Title : Reviver_Series_Death_Match
Filename : RvrSrsDM.wad
Release date : 01/05/2022
Email Address : [email protected]
Other Files By Author : BldCtDM2.wad
Misc. Author Info : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating
system, and applications, with the purpose to improve
performance.
Description : Dreary to behold, this enemy military base is small,
but provides large amounts of battles in rapid frequencies.
Beware if you enter this lethal place, for one miscalculation
or one missed shot could become the cause of your death.
Strong executed strategies and fast and accurate reflexes will
increase your chances to survive these heated encounters.
Weapons: Shotgun, Super Shotgun, Chaingun, Rocket Launcher,
Plasma Gun, and BFG9000.
Items: (x1)Blue Armor;(x6)Stim Packs;(x1)Back Pack
This level is primarily designed for tense 2 player
Deathmatches. Optimized for duels, though 3
players might enjoy the intense battles shared.
There are 4 Deathmatch Starts placed in the map.
If you enjoy this level, please do me a favor
and share it with others whom have similar
tastes in Doom 2 Death Match maps. I know
this type of Death Match level is not going
to please everyone who obtains RvrSrsDM.wad.
If you love this level, and grant me this favor,
even if it's by word-of-mouth, I will be
in your gratitude and you will have my
appreciation.
Additional Credits to : Id Software and their rivals due to the various
First Person Shooter games I played as research
before this Deathmatch wad's planning, and during
crafting what would become the final version of
RvrSrsDM.wad.
* What is included *
New levels : 1(Map01 Replacement)
Sounds : No
Music : Yes(from Ultimate Doom)(E1M8 theme)
Graphics : Yes(from the Steam version of Doom64.wad)
Dehacked/BEX Patch : No
Demos : No
Other : No
Other files required : GZDoom's files, or an alternative source port
having GZDoom's texture rendering capabilities,
such as ZDoom.
Reviver_Series_Death_Match IS NOT 100% compatible with
'vanilla' Doom and source ports that emulate DOS Doom 2.
* Play Information *
Game : DOOM2
Map # : Map01
Single Player : Player starts only
Cooperative 2-4 Player : Player starts only
Deathmatch 2-4 Player : Designed for
Other game styles : Yes[Supports various dmflag setting(s) possibilities]
Difficulty Settings : No, though there is balanced gameplay, regardless of
what skill level is used.
* Construction *
Base : New from scratch
Build Time : A little over 4 days, with much planning.
Editor(s) used : DeePsea, SLADE
Known Bugs : Doom 64's texture files will not load
properly with vanilla Doom 2's functions.
GZDoom and source ports more or less
equal to GZDoom render those texture
graphics without trouble.
May Not Run With : Crispy/Marshmallow Doom. . . . technically
BldCtDM2.wad does load using these source
ports, but it will not display the converted
Doom 64 graphics while rendering successfully
native Doom 2 textures.
Tested With : Marshmallow Doom 0.79;GZDoom g4.7.1;Zandronum 3.0;Q-Zandronum 3.0
* Copyright / Permissions *
Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for
modification or reuse. Permissions have been obtained from original
authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file.
You MAY distribute this file. You may distribute this file in any
electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc).
I have received permission from the original
authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow
further distribution.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 6th January 2022 6:46am
